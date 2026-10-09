‘My Nana, You Left Too Soon’: Anil Kapoor Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Nana Patekar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar passed away, received state funeral with salute.

Anil Kapoor mourned friend Nana, also remembered Satish Kaushik.

Veteran actor debuted 1978, achieved awards including Padma Shri.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8th, and his last rites were performed late at night. The late actor's funeral was conducted with state honors and a three-gun salute. His final farewell was attended by celebrities from politics to Bollywood. Late that night, Anil Kapoor also expressed his grief over his friend's passing and shared a heartbreaking post.

Anil Kapoor shared a post on his ex. In it, he expressed his grief over the passing of Nana Patekar and also remembered the late actor and close friend Satish Kaushik

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Anil Kapoor Is Heartbroken By The Death Of Nana Patekar

Anil Kapoor expressed grief over Nana Patekar's passing. He shared an emotional post and wrote, "My friend has left me... first Satish and now my Nana. Nana, you left suddenly, too soon. The greatest artist in the world has left us forever. I will miss you dearly. In life, on set, on the phone, on the big screen."

Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya. Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par... 😢 https://t.co/zmA6LhGIfk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar's Film Career

However, if we talk about Nana Patekar's film career, the actor, born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, is known for his excellent acting. He has left an indelible mark on the screen. He has also won three National Awards and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contributions to cinema and the arts.

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Nana Patekar made his film debut in 1978 with the film Gaman, directed by Muzaffar Ali. The film also starred Farooq Sheikh and Smita Patil. He was last seen on screen in O Romeo. His upcoming film is Shakti Shalini, a horror comedy-drama.