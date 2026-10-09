Nana Patekar passed away on October 8th, and his last rites were performed late that night. His funeral was conducted with state honors and a three-gun salute.
‘My Nana, You Left Too Soon’: Anil Kapoor Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Nana Patekar
Anil Kapoor mourned the death of his close friend Nana Patekar with an emotional post, remembering Satish Kaushik too. Calling Nana a great artist, the actor expressed his grief over losing another friend.
- Nana Patekar passed away, received state funeral with salute.
- Anil Kapoor mourned friend Nana, also remembered Satish Kaushik.
- Veteran actor debuted 1978, achieved awards including Padma Shri.
Nana Patekar passed away on October 8th, and his last rites were performed late at night. The late actor's funeral was conducted with state honors and a three-gun salute. His final farewell was attended by celebrities from politics to Bollywood. Late that night, Anil Kapoor also expressed his grief over his friend's passing and shared a heartbreaking post.
Anil Kapoor shared a post on his ex. In it, he expressed his grief over the passing of Nana Patekar and also remembered the late actor and close friend Satish Kaushik
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Anil Kapoor Is Heartbroken By The Death Of Nana Patekar
Anil Kapoor expressed grief over Nana Patekar's passing. He shared an emotional post and wrote, "My friend has left me... first Satish and now my Nana. Nana, you left suddenly, too soon. The greatest artist in the world has left us forever. I will miss you dearly. In life, on set, on the phone, on the big screen."
Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya. Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par... 😢 https://t.co/zmA6LhGIfk— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 8, 2026
Nana Patekar's Film Career
However, if we talk about Nana Patekar's film career, the actor, born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, is known for his excellent acting. He has left an indelible mark on the screen. He has also won three National Awards and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contributions to cinema and the arts.
ALSO READ | Nana Patekar’s Death: Son Malhar Patekar Reveals Why Actor Was Cremated With Full State Honours After Sunset
Nana Patekar made his film debut in 1978 with the film Gaman, directed by Muzaffar Ali. The film also starred Farooq Sheikh and Smita Patil. He was last seen on screen in O Romeo. His upcoming film is Shakti Shalini, a horror comedy-drama.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Nana Patekar pass away and how was his funeral conducted?
How did Anil Kapoor react to Nana Patekar's death?
Anil Kapoor expressed profound grief over his friend's passing in an emotional post. He mentioned missing Nana dearly, alongside his late friend Satish Kaushik.
What are some notable achievements in Nana Patekar's film career?
Nana Patekar won three National Awards and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contributions to cinema and the arts. He was known for his excellent acting.
When did Nana Patekar make his film debut and what was his last seen film?
Nana Patekar made his film debut in 1978 with 'Gaman'. He was last seen on screen in 'O Romeo', with 'Shakti Shalini' as his upcoming film.