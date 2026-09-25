Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita appealed for support, having withdrawn her divorce petition.

Sunita Ahuja recently visited a Maa Kali temple and appeared emotional while speaking about the ongoing issues in her personal life. The actor Govinda's wife has been in the spotlight amid rumours surrounding their marriage and speculation about Govinda's alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar.

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Sunita Ahuja Seeks Maa Kali's Blessings

Sunita Ahuja was recently seen seeking blessings at a Maa Kali temple. During her visit, she became emotional while talking about the situation surrounding her family. She expressed her faith in Maa Kali and said she believed that the Goddess would protect her family and ensure that justice is done. Sunita has previously spoken about having immense faith in God while addressing the speculation surrounding her marriage. In an earlier temple visit, she had also spoken about her belief that divine justice would prevail.

Sunita Gets Emotional

During her interaction at the temple, Sunita appeared visibly emotional. Her comments have once again drawn attention amid the ongoing discussion about her relationship with Govinda. The couple's personal life has been under public scrutiny for some time. Sunita recently withdrew her divorce petition and has also spoken publicly about her marriage to Govinda. In a recent interview, she said that she had no regrets about marrying the actor and described herself as an emotional person who speaks from the heart.

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Govinda And Komal Rani Amid Rumours

Rumours about Govinda's alleged relationship with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar intensified after the two were seen together at public places, including Lalbaugcha Raja. Govinda recently addressed the speculation and said that he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal to seek blessings for his upcoming comeback film, Roopa. He also described his equation with Komal as professional. The actor further claimed that the rumours surrounding his personal life were part of a deliberate attempt to damage his image and create distance between him and his family. These remain Govinda's own claims.

Sunita's Appeal To People

Amid the ongoing attention surrounding her personal life, Sunita has appealed to people for support and prayers. Her emotional appearance at the temple has now gone viral on social media, with fans and followers expressing concern and sending her messages of support. Sunita and Govinda's relationship has continued to remain a topic of public discussion, with both of them making separate comments about their personal lives in recent months.