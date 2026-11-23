Urvashi Dholakia shared an emotional Instagram post reflecting on her journey as a single parent to her twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij. She expressed her unconditional love and immense pride for them.
'My Forever Blessings': Urvashi Dholakia Reflects On Single Motherhood, Pens Heartfelt Note For Twin Sons
Television star Urvashi Dholakia reflected on her journey as a single parent raising twin sons Sagar and Kshitij, penning an emotional Instagram note filled with unconditional love and pride.
- Actress Urvashi Dholakia reflected on single motherhood journey.
- Shared emotional Instagram note expressing pride for twin sons.
- Assured sons of unconditional love, which they never earn.
- Became single mother at 17, raising twins since.
Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia has touched hearts online by reflecting on her inspiring journey as a single parent raising her twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij. Taking to Instagram, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay star penned a deeply emotional note brimming with unconditional love and immense pride for her boys. Looking back at their precious childhood memories, she expressed awe at watching the little boys she once held in her arms grow into young men, assuring them that they never have to earn her love no matter where life leads.
Childhood Memories
Expressing emotions that go beyond words, Urvashi poured her heart out to her sons. She wrote, “To my precious sons, whom I will love for all the days of my life… There are some feelings that words can never truly express, and my love for you is one of them. You are not just my sons. You are a part of my heart that lives outside of me. You are the little boys I once held in my arms, the young men I have watched grow, and the blessings I thank God for every single day. Sometimes I look at you and wonder where all the years have gone.”
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Looking back fondly at their growing-up years, she added, “The memories of your childhood still live so vividly in my heart. No matter how grown-up you become, a part of me will always see those little faces, hear those familiar voices, and remember the joy of simply having you close.”
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Unconditional Love
Encouraging Sagar and Kshitij to embrace their individual paths while assuring them of her unwavering support, the actress wrote, “I know life will take you on your own journeys. You will make your own choices, build your own dreams, and create your own beautiful lives. And I want nothing more than to see you happy, loved, respected and at peace. But I want you to remember one thing always..you never have to earn my love. You never have to be perfect to make me proud. You will always be loved simply because you are my sons. Even on the days when we may not say everything we feel, even when life gets busy or distance comes between us, my love will never grow smaller. You will always have a home in my heart.”
Calling them her "darling boys," "forever blessings," and "greatest pride," Urvashi assured them of a space where they are always "understood, cherished, forgiven and loved beyond measure."
Concluding her moving tribute, she penned, “I may not be able to hold your hands through every moment of your lives, but I will always hold you in my heart. And when all is said and done, I hope you will always remember this: You were, you are, and you will forever be two of the most beautiful reasons my heart knows how to love. With all my love, today, tomorrow and for eternity.”
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Single Parent Journey
Urvashi Dholakia welcomed her twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar, on June 18, 1995. Having married at the age of 16, she became a mother shortly before turning 17. A year after their birth, she separated from her husband and went on to raise both boys as a single mother, backed by the support of her parents.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Urvashi Dholakia recently share online?
Who are Urvashi Dholakia's children?
Urvashi Dholakia is a single mother to twin sons named Sagar and Kshitij. She welcomed them on June 18, 1995.
When did Urvashi Dholakia become a single mother?
Urvashi Dholakia married at 16 and became a mother before 17. She separated from her husband a year after her sons' birth and raised them as a single mother with her parents' support.