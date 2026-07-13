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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMuzammil Ibrahim Reacts To Viral ‘No Regrets Leaving Deepika Padukone’ Video, Says It Was Taken Out Of Context

Muzammil Ibrahim Reacts To Viral ‘No Regrets Leaving Deepika Padukone’ Video, Says It Was Taken Out Of Context

Muzammil Ibrahim has finally broken his silence on the viral video in which he claimed that he ended his relationship with Deepika Padukone and had no regrets about the decision.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Muzammil Ibrahim clarified viral video about Deepika Padukone.
  • He said the old interview was edited, out of context.
  • Ibrahim asserted his past comments were always respectful.
  • Original clip claimed he ended relationship as

Actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim has reacted to a now-viral video from an old interview in which he claimed that the breakup with his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone wasn’t mutual and that he left her because he was “a bigger star” at the time. He added that he had “no regrets” about the decision. After the video went viral online and people tagged him as “arrogant”, Muzammil issued a clarification, saying his remarks were taken out of context.

Muzammil Ibrahim Reacts To Viral Clip

Taking to Instagram, Muzammil clarified that the interview currently circulating on social media was recorded over a year ago and is not a recent conversation. He said that short, edited excerpts had stripped away the context and tone of his comments.

“The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as ‘fresh claims’ was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation. The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation,” he wrote.

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He further stressed that he has always spoken respectfully about Deepika Padukone and others from his past.

“I have always tried to speak about people from my past with respect, and that remains unchanged. Like many others, I have spent years focused on building my work and my life, and that is where I hope the conversation remains. I stand by speaking honestly, and I stand by doing so respectfully.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muzammil Ibrahim (@muzamilibrahim7)

What Muzammil Said About Deepika Padukone

The now-viral video is from Muzammil’s interview with Siddharth Kanan last year, where he spoke about his relationship with Deepika Padukone and claimed that he was the one who ended it.

“It wasn’t a mutual breakup; I left her, I was a big star at the time, and she wasn’t. I have no regret for leaving her; I’m a shakt londa; she’s a big star now, and I’m not, but the fact is still a fact,” he said.

ALSO READ |  'Lost Someone I Truly Loved': Sohail Khan Makes Emotional Confession About Divorce From Seema Sajdeh

During the same interview, Muzammil also claimed that Deepika was the one who first approached him after moving to Mumbai. “We were in a relationship for two years,” he said, adding that he was among the first people she met in the city.

“She knew of me, and eventually asked me out,” he further claimed.

“We were kids then. We would go on dates in a rickshaw during the rains. That was very cute. I had more money than her because I had started earning well. Then I bought a car, and she was very happy about that. Those memories are very special because I have never gone on a rickshaw date again, and despite having very little money, we were genuinely happy,” he spoke about his earlier days with his ex-girlfriend.

He also claimed that the two remained in touch occasionally before Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in 2024. The actor is now expecting her second child with her husband, Ranveer.

On the work front, the 40-year-old actor will be seen next in Atlee’s Raaka with Allu Arjun. She also has Shah Rukh Khan’s King, which is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim reacting to a video?

He is reacting to a viral video from an old interview where he discussed his breakup with Deepika Padukone. He clarified his remarks were taken out of context.

When was the interview featuring Muzammil Ibrahim's comments recorded?

Muzammil clarified that the interview circulating on social media was recorded over a year ago. He emphasized it is not a recent conversation.

What was Muzammil Ibrahim's clarification regarding the viral video?

He stated that short, edited excerpts had stripped away the context and tone of his comments. He added that he has always spoken respectfully about Deepika Padukone.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Muzammil Ibrahim Ranveer SIngh
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