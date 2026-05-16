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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVeteran Actor Muthukalai Seeks Help From CM Vijay As Wife Battles Critical Brain Haemorrhage

Veteran Actor Muthukalai Seeks Help From CM Vijay As Wife Battles Critical Brain Haemorrhage

Tamil actor Muthukalai seeks help from CM Vijay after his wife suffers a brain haemorrhage. The emotional appeal has stirred the film industry.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Muthukalai seeks CM's aid for wife's critical illness.
  • Wife Malathi suffers brain hemorrhage, critical after surgery.
  • Actor has exhausted resources, needs financial support urgently.
  • Muthukalai previously acted with Chief Minister Vijay.

For years, Muthukalai made audiences laugh with his effortless comic timing, sharing the screen with some of Tamil cinema’s most loved stars. Away from the spotlight, the veteran actor is now grappling with a personal crisis that has left him emotionally and financially strained.

His wife, Malathi, is currently battling a severe medical condition, and the actor has now reached out publicly for help in a moment of desperation.

ALSO READ: ‘I Won’t Act Until My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan’s Emotional Video Goes Viral After Keneeshaa Francis Announces Split

Emotional Appeal After Wife’s Critical Diagnosis

In a video message, Muthukalai appealed to Chief Minister Vijay for financial assistance. His wife reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage and has been undergoing treatment for over two weeks.

According to reports, 47-year-old Malathi underwent surgery following internal bleeding in the brain. Despite the procedure, her condition remains critical. She has reportedly been unconscious for 17 days and is also dealing with serious breathing complications caused by a post-surgical infection.

Doctors have advised continued advanced treatment, placing immense emotional and financial pressure on the family.

Actor Says He Has Exhausted All Resources

Visibly distressed in his video message, Muthukalai reportedly shared that he had already spent all available resources trying to ensure proper care for his wife. With options running out, he has now turned to Vijay, hoping for support during this challenging time.

The appeal has resonated widely, especially within the Tamil film industry. Muthukalai and Vijay have worked together in several films over the years, including Youth, Thamizhan, Bagavathi, Sura and Nenjinile.

Given their professional association, many in the industry and among fans are now watching closely, hoping the Chief Minister will respond.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan Dismisses Vijay Comparisons, Says 'It’s Like A Neighbour’s Wedding'

Muthukalai’s Inspiring Journey In Cinema

Muthukalai’s own story is one of resilience. Hailing from Rajapalayam, he arrived in Chennai with aspirations of becoming a stunt artist. His early years were marked by struggle, including taking up odd jobs and working at AVM Studios while searching for opportunities in films.

Gradually, he carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema, earning recognition for his supporting roles and distinctive comic presence. His performances in films like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and Ponmanam, along with popular comedy tracks such as “Chicken 65”, “Poosanikkaiyai Pakkam” and “Sethu Sethu Vaidhiyam”, made him a familiar face among audiences.

Beyond acting, he has also inspired many through his personal transformation. After overcoming alcohol addiction, he went on to complete three academic degrees in his 50s. Throughout his journey, he has consistently encouraged young people to prioritise education and self-improvement.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What personal crisis is actor Muthukalai currently facing?

Muthukalai's wife, Malathi, is critically ill with a brain hemorrhage and breathing complications. He has appealed for financial assistance to cover her ongoing medical treatment.

What is the condition of Muthukalai's wife?

Malathi suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent surgery for internal bleeding. She has been unconscious for 17 days and is also dealing with breathing complications from a post-surgical infection.

Why has Muthukalai reached out for public help?

He has exhausted all his personal resources trying to provide care for his wife. He has made an emotional appeal to Chief Minister Vijay for financial aid.

What is Muthukalai's background in the film industry?

Muthukalai is a veteran Tamil actor known for his comic timing in films like 'Youth' and 'Thamizhan'. He started his career with aspirations of being a stunt artist and has also completed three academic degrees.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu CM Tamil NAdu CM Vijay Muthukalai
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