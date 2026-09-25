Mushtaq Khan’s Last Rites Held In Mumbai, Son Carries His Mortal Remains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Mushtaq Khan passed away Thursday at age 56.

He succumbed to lung cancer after battling the disease.

His son, Mohsin, encouraged celebrating his father's life.

Mushtaq Khan, best known for delivering the memorable “Meri dono taange nakli hain” dialogue in Welcome, passed away on Thursday at the age of 56 after a battle with lung cancer. He reportedly breathed his last around 7 pm after his lung cancer relapsed eight days ago, following which he was admitted to hospital. According to reports, the actor was in the advanced stage of the disease.

He is survived by his wife Salma Khan, sons Mohammed Arshad Khan and Mohsin Khan and daughter Saba Sheikh.

Mushtaq Khan Last Rites

The actor’s last rites were held in Mumbai, where he was laid to rest. His son, Mohsin Khan, along with other family members, carried his mortal remains to the graveyard.

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Earlier, Mohsin shared an update that those who wished to pay their last respects could visit the actor before the funeral prayers. “So those who wish to see him, before the Friday prayer in the morning, you can visit our home, Cooperative Housing Society in Model Town, where he and our family started. You can see him there for the last time. And after that, the funeral prayer will be either there or in the Yali Road Graveyard, where he will be buried,” he had said.

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He added that people could visit the family home between 10 am and noon.

“From 10 to 12 in Model Town and after that, the Friday prayer in the Yali Road Graveyard,” he said.

‘Let’s Celebrate His Life’

Mohsin also urged fans to celebrate his father’s life rather than mourn him. “Yeh dukh ki gadi zaroor hai... jinhone unhe pyaar diya hai, kaam ko pyaar diya hai... dukh ki jagah let’s celebrate his life. Woh humare bich nahi hai, yeh sach hai. Lekin unke yaadein, unka kaam hamesha humare saath rahega,” an emotional Mohsin said.

[This is indeed a moment of grief... for those who loved him and loved his work... instead of grief, let's celebrate his life. He is no longer among us, that is the truth. But his memories and his work will always stay with us.]

Mushtaq Khan worked in numerous Hindi films over his career, with notable roles in Rowdy Rathore and Hera Pheri. More recently, he was seen in Gadar 2, Badhaai Do, and Stree 2.