Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, 56, died of lung cancer.

Film fraternity, including Sunny Deol, paid emotional tributes.

Khan's extensive four-decade career included many memorable roles.

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting and comic roles in films such as Welcome, Aashiqui, Hera Pheri, and the Gadar franchise, died in Mumbai on September 24 at 56. Several members of the Hindi film industry paid tribute to him, remembering him as a versatile performer and a warm colleague. Sunny Deol, who worked with Khan in Gadar, described him as “a nice human being and a fine actor” while recalling their time together. Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Anil Sharma and Raza Murad also shared messages remembering the late actor and offering condolences to his family.

Sunny Deol Remembers Gadar Co-Star

Sunny Deol paid tribute to Mushtaq Khan on social media, remembering their association through the Gadar films. “Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

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Khan played Gul Khan in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and reprised the role in Gadar 2. His work alongside Deol made him a familiar face to audiences of the franchise.

ALSO READ | ‘Meri Ek Taang Nakli Hai…’: Anees Bazmee Recalls How Mushtaq Khan’s Iconic ‘Welcome’ Dialogue Came To Be

Film Fraternity Pays Tribute

Rajpal Yadav recalled meeting Mushtaq Khan just hours before his death and expressed his disbelief at the news.

“This afternoon, I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai. I spoke to him; he saw me, shook hands with me, and was listening and reacting to everything we were talking about. I still cannot believe that the person I met and shook hands with just two hours ago is no longer with us. We all bow before the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is, and will always remain a popular person and actor. With a deeply saddened heart, I offer you my heartfelt tribute.”

Sanjay Mishra also remembered Khan, writing, “Mushtaq Bhai, we have always held your finger and learnt so much from you. And today, Mohsin’s father has left us. Let us meet again in that world, where you may remain peaceful and happy. @mushtaqkhanaactor”

Director Anil Sharma wrote, “How many moments we spent together, how many films we did together… uff, Mushtaq Bhai has left us so soon. Sad to hear about him. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this immense loss.”

Raza Murad paid tribute to Khan as a friend and fellow actor, writing, “We have lost a friend; we have lost a gem of a person.We have lost a versatile actor with unlimited range. We have lost a harmless, awfully nice human being. god bless his noble departed soul. aameen”

Anupam Kher shared an emotional video tribute to Mushtaq Khan, recalling the beautiful memories they created while working together over the years. “Working with Mushtaq Khan Sahab created many beautiful memories. Hearing the news of his passing brought all those days back vividly before my eyes,” Kher wrote on social media. In the video, Kher spoke about his professional association with the late actor and remembered the moments they shared during their years in the film industry. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to Mushtaq Khan’s son Mohsin and the entire family, adding a personal touch to the tributes following the actor’s demise.

Ravi Kishan also paid tribute to the late actor. He wrote, "Will miss u Mushtaq bhai …. We have lost a friend; we have lost a gem of a person. We have lost a versatile actor with unlimited range. We have lost a harmless, awfully nice human being. God bless his noble departed soul."

Suniel Shetty also paid tribute to Mushtaq Khan; he wrote on his X handle, "This one hurts. Some people leave behind memories that will always make you smile. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace."

This one hurts. Some people leave behind memories that will always make you smile. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/shG2UWjH9Z — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 25, 2026

Remembering Mushtaq Khan’s Film Career

Mushtaq Khan began his film career with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to work across Hindi cinema for more than three decades. His filmography included Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Krantiveer, Raja, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hera Pheri, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Wanted, Oh My God!, Rowdy Rathore, Khiladi 786, Welcome Back, Stree, Badhaai Do, Gadar 2 and Stree 2.

Among his most remembered performances was Ballu in Welcome, where he played a member of Uday Shetty’s gang and a character with a prosthetic leg. His dialogue, “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada khiladi tha,” became one of the film’s widely remembered comic moments.

Mushtaq Khan’s work across comedy, drama and supporting roles made him a recognisable presence in Hindi films, with several generations of viewers familiar with his performances. His passing marks the loss of an actor whose career stretched across more than four decades, leaving behind a long list of film appearances and memorable characters.