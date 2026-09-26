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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMushtaq Khan’s Son Recalls Actor’s Final Days, Reveals He Shot Till September 4

Mushtaq Khan’s Son Recalls Actor’s Final Days, Reveals He Shot Till September 4

Mushtaq Khan’s son Mohsin recalls the actor’s final days, revealing he continued shooting until September 4 and completed a role in his Hindi-Marathi film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Mushtaq Khan, 75, died September 24 from lung cancer.
  • Mohsin shared details: actor last filmed September 4.
  • Upcoming projects: 'Dada', son's film; dubbing incomplete.
  • 51-year career spanned 300+ films, 1000+ TV episodes.

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan died in Mumbai on the evening of September 24 after battling lung cancer for around a year. He was 75. Known for memorable roles across Hindi cinema, Khan remained professionally active even during his illness, with his son Mohsin Khan now revealing details of his father’s final days and his last shooting schedule.

Mushtaq Khan built a long and varied career, featuring in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke (1993), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Welcome (2007), Bala (2019) and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run (2026).

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‘He Went Away Smiling’ 

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mohsin said his father had been unwell for more than a year and was undergoing treatment. While the treatment had initially been working, the situation changed sharply during the final 10 days.

“My father had been ill for more than a year, and we were getting the treatment done. He was responding well to it but in the last 10 days things got beyond control. He was recovering but eventually it’s Allah’s wish. He lived a very good life and despite being in hospital he went away smiling.”

The family had continued to hope for his recovery, but his condition eventually deteriorated. Despite being admitted to hospital, Mohsin remembered his father as someone who remained smiling until the end.

Mushtaq Khan’s Last Shoot Was On September 4

Mohsin revealed that Mushtaq Khan last faced the camera on September 4 at Madh Island in Mumbai. The veteran actor was shooting alongside Rajat Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Rajpal Yadav for Tarzan, the debut film of Abir Singh, son of Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera.

“He shot with Rajat Bedi sir, Chunkey Pandey sir and Rajpal Yadav sir in Shera's (Salman Khan’s bodyguard) son Tiger’s (Abir Singh) debut film Tarzan.”

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Mushtaq Khan’s Upcoming Films

Mohsin also shared details of his father’s remaining projects. Mushtaq Khan’s Telugu film Dada, directed by Jaat filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, is scheduled for release in December. He also appeared in Mohsin’s untitled Hindi-Marathi film featuring actor Prathamesh Parab, which the team plans to release in the coming months.

Mohsin, who is involved in film production and direction, has worked on projects including Chhutta Nahi Hai (2013), Delivery Boy (2025), Vada Paav (2025), So Long Valley and Dear Lottery.

The father-son duo had worked together on two television commercials. Mushtaq also took on a full role in Mohsin’s Hindi-Marathi film, but could not complete the dubbing.

“Dad has not worked with me much but he has always been present during my shoot and promotions. I have done two TVC with him, one with Rajpal Yadav sir and another with Paresh Rawal sir. In my Hindi-Marathi film he did a proper role for me for the first time. We have shot the film and unfortunately, he has not dubbed for it. It will be a tribute to him.”

Mushtaq Khan’s 51-Year Journey In The Industry

Reflecting on his father’s career, Mohsin said Mushtaq Khan spent around 51 years in the entertainment industry. During that time, he worked in more than 300 films and OTT series and appeared in over 1,000 television episodes.

His final working days, including the September 4 shoot, have added another poignant chapter to a career that spanned more than five decades.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When did actor Mushtaq Khan pass away?

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan died on the evening of September 24 in Mumbai. He was 75 years old.

What was the cause of Mushtaq Khan's death?

Mushtaq Khan passed away after battling lung cancer for approximately a year. He had been undergoing treatment for his illness.

What was Mushtaq Khan's last acting project before his death?

His last shoot was on September 4 for

How long was Mushtaq Khan's career in the entertainment industry?

Mushtaq Khan had a long and varied career spanning 51 years. He appeared in over 300 films and OTT series, and more than 1,000 television episodes.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohsin Khan Mushtaq Khan Mushtaq Khan Death Mushtaq Khan Son
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