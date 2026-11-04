Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Munna Bhai 3 scripting underway by writer Farhad Samji.

Director Rajkumar Hirani confirmed development, awaiting satisfactory script.

Production anticipated to commence in 2027, two decades later.

It’s good news for fans of the Munna Bhai franchise. The beloved series is gearing up for a third instalment, with the scripting reportedly underway. According to Variety, the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film is being written by Farhad Samji, who penned the opening mukhda of the popular song ‘M Bole Toh’ for the franchise’s first film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., released in 2003.

‘Munna Bhai 3’ In Making

In September this year, Arshad Warsi also offered a humorous update on the much-awaited third instalment. The actor revealed that Sanjay Dutt had Rajkumar Hirani “at gunpoint” to make another Munna Bhai film.

“Sanju has Raju Hirani at gunpoint to make another one. Poor Raju even went on national television and said, ‘Sanju, I am making it, Sanju.' Everyone wants to do it. I'm just really praying for it. Raju is seriously working on it, so fingers crossed for everyone,” Arshad Warsi told The Indian Express.

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In February this year, Rajkumar Hirani confirmed that he was developing a new Munna Bhai film in an interview with Variety. However, the filmmaker maintained that he would not proceed with a sequel until he was completely satisfied with the script.

“I have a couple of ideas. I am actually working on both films. I have been working on a Munna Bhai script and also on a 3 Idiots sequel idea. So, for Munna Bhai, I had an idea which is to a larger level done but still haven’t found the right end for it,” Hirani had said.

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Munna Bhai 3 To Go On Floors In 2027?

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. introduced audiences to Sanjay Dutt as Munna and Arshad Warsi as Circuit in 2003. The duo reunited in Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006, which was centred on Gandhian principles. Since then, the possibility of a third instalment has remained a subject of discussion, with Hirani repeatedly stressing that the screenplay must meet his creative expectations before the project moves forward.

Farhad Samji is reportedly expected to complete the screenplay shortly, with the film slated to go on floors in 2027. If the timeline holds, fans may finally see Munna and Circuit return to the big screen after nearly two decades.