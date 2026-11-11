Munawar Faruqui Recalls Working At 8 For Rs 10-20 A Day, Reveals Why He Left Studies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Munawar Faruqui started working at age eight due to financial hardship.

Financial constraints halted his education after Class 6.

He found immense satisfaction in working and earning money.

Transitioned from early jobs to stand-up and reality TV.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has spoken about the financial difficulties he faced during childhood and how they shaped his approach to work. In a recent conversation on former tennis player Sania Mirza's podcast, Serving It Up With Sania, he recalled taking up his first job at just eight years old, earning between Rs 10 and Rs 20 a day at a small shop. Munawar also revealed that financial circumstances prevented him from continuing his education beyond Class 6, despite being one of the top-performing students in his class. He further reflected on his early jobs and his passion for working.

Munawar Faruqui Started Working At The Age Of 8

During his appearance on Serving It Up With Sania, Munawar looked back at the jobs he took up as a child. He revealed that he initially worked at a small shop, where he earned a modest amount each day by selling different items.

Recalling those days, the comedian said, “I was eight years old when I started working. I used to work at a small shop and sell different things. I would earn Rs 10-20 a day. When I was 11, I started working at a gift shop, where I stayed for two to four months. But I remember my first proper job was at a utensil shop.”

His account offered a glimpse into the responsibilities he took on long before establishing himself as a comedian.

ALSO READ | Aneet Padda Borrows Ahaan Panday’s Mother Deanne’s Outfit For Diwali; See PHOTOS

Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Could Not Study Beyond Class 6

Munawar also spoke about having to leave school despite doing well academically. He said he was among the brightest students in his class and regularly secured the first position, but his financial circumstances did not allow him to continue his education.

Explaining how he looks back on that phase, he said, “I wanted to study, but I couldn’t. I was very good at studies. I studied till Class 6 and was among the best students in my class. I used to come first. But I never really felt disappointed about not being able to continue because, looking back, I realise how much I enjoy working. I like working so much that I can work every day. I don’t like taking holidays. I enjoy working, earning money and putting in the effort. I don’t get tired of it. People often tell me that I work very hard, but I feel everyone works as much as I do.”

The comedian added that he genuinely enjoys working and does not mind putting in long hours. He also said that earning money through his efforts remains something he takes satisfaction in.

ALSO READ | Dhinchak Pooja Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Video, Hints At Welcoming A Son | WATCH

Munawar Faruqui's Journey From Early Jobs To Reality TV Success

Munawar moved from Junagadh in Gujarat to Mumbai as a teenager following his mother's death. He took up different jobs to support himself and his family before gradually building a career in stand-up comedy and digital content. His popularity grew significantly after winning Lock Upp Season 1 in 2022. He later participated in Bigg Boss 17, winning in January 2024. The comedian also appeared in Season 2 of The Traitors India.

From working at small shops as a child to becoming a recognised face in Indian entertainment, Munawar's journey has included several challenges along the way. Munawar's conversation with Sania Mirza offered a closer look at the financial challenges and early responsibilities that shaped his life. His experiences also explain why he continues to place such importance on hard work and earning through his efforts.