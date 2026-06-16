Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Munawar Faruqui supported Pranit More, urging end to online attacks.

Controversy stemmed from Himanshu Jangra's biryani remark at stand-up.

More and Jangra faced FIR, job loss, and NCW summons.

Faruqui urged restraint, citing severe consequences for involved parties.

Munawar Faruqui on Pranit More: Bigg Boss 16 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has extended his support to fellow comic Pranit More amid the ongoing Rs 370 biryani controversy. Calling for restraint, Faruqui urged social media users to stop targeting those involved, insisting that “everything has a limit”.

Pranit More has been facing intense criticism online ever since the video went viral. Although the comedian has already apologised twice for the incident, the backlash against him has shown little sign of slowing down. Amid the growing outrage, Munawar Faruqui has stepped forward in his defence, appealing to people to stop attacking those connected to the matter and let the issue rest.

Munawar Faruqui Urges People To Move On

Taking to Instagram Stories, Munawar shared a video message in which he addressed the controversy and the relentless online criticism surrounding it. While acknowledging that certain remarks made during the incident were inappropriate, he argued that those involved had already faced severe consequences.

READ MORE: Sikandar Actor Sonu Mmishra Claims He Quit 'Kala Hiran' After Being Asked To Speak Against Salman Khan

“I think we all need to stop now,” Munawar said. “The comedian said something very wrong, and there were also things during the crowd work that were wrong. I also disagree with what the girl said, and I did not like hearing those remarks. But there has to be a limit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood News (@bolly_newssss)

The comedian went on to highlight the fallout that has already followed the controversy. “An FIR has been filed, a job has been lost, a career has been damaged, and respect in society has been affected. A lot has already happened because of what was said. What they went through is terrible, but now it’s time to stop. The way people are continuously squeezing content out of this situation in the name of views and engagement needs to end,” he said.

Concluding his message, Munawar added, “They have already faced the consequences of their words. When something truly tragic happens, only then will people realise. Stop now. Everything has a limit. Whatever legal action needs to happen will happen, but people should remain quiet now.”

READ MORE: Sanchita Ugale’s Co-Star Sorab Bedi Gets Trolled For Saying ‘Pareshan Thi Woh Bechari’, Says ‘Itna Bedil Nahi Hoon’

What Is Rs 370 Biryani Controversy?

The controversy began after a clip from Pranit More’s recent stand-up performance went viral on social media. In the clip, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he had spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and therefore expected a “return” on that expense. The remark triggered a strong backlash, with social media users criticising both Himanshu and Pranit.

Following the outrage, both Himanshu and Pranit released apology videos and temporarily deactivated their social media accounts.

Trouble Continues For Himanshu, Pranit

The controversy has had serious repercussions for Himanshu Jangra. He lost his job at Starvik Design after the incident. The company’s founder, Vivek Vishwakarma, announced the decision through a video shared on social media.

READ MORE: 5 Films Releasing This Friday; Rashmika Mandana And Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Compete At Box Office

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered a case against Pranit More. In addition, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to both Pranit and Himanshu in connection with the controversial remarks.

As the debate continues online, Munawar Faruqui’s intervention has added a new dimension to the discussion, raising questions about where accountability ends and prolonged public punishment begins.