Munawar Faruqui And Mehzabeen Reveals Daughter's Name; Share FIRST Pics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Munawar Faruqui and wife named daughter Barirah.

Couple shared first glimpse of newborn daughter Barirah.

Name Barirah signifies purity, virtue, and righteousness.

This marks a new chapter for the family.

A joyful moment has arrived in the life of stand-up comedian and television personality Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala as the couple has officially revealed the name of their newborn daughter. The pair, who recently welcomed their first child together, shared the first glimpses of their baby girl along with the name announcement on social media. The news has quickly drawn attention from fans, who have been eagerly following updates about the couple’s new journey into parenthood. The reveal also included emotional messages and adorable pictures, making it a heartwarming moment for the family and followers alike.

Baby girl Named Barirah

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen have named their daughter Barirah Munawar Faruqui. According to reports, the couple welcomed their baby girl on May 1, 2026, and later shared the name along with the first pictures from the hospital. The photos showed the newborn being lovingly held by her parents, though the couple chose to keep her face hidden for privacy.

First glimpse Shared With Fans

Mehzabeen shared a series of emotional photographs on Instagram, giving fans their first look at the newborn. In the pictures, both Munawar and Mehzabeen are seen holding their daughter close, expressing happiness and gratitude over the new phase of their lives. The couple kept the baby’s face covered, maintaining privacy while still sharing their special moment with followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehzabeen Abdul Rehman (@mehzabeen_faruqui)

Meaning Behind The Name

Along with the announcement, Mehzabeen also explained the meaning of the name Barirah. She described it as a reflection of purity, virtue, and righteousness. In her note, she added that the name carries a deep spiritual meaning and expressed hope for blessings in her daughter’s life. She captioned the pictures with, “Alhamdulillah, on 1/5/2026, we were blessed with a precious daughter whom we named- Barirah Munawar Faruqui, a beautiful reflection of purity, virtue, and righteousness. May Allah (SWT) bless her with strong faith and fill her life with endless barakah and mercy. Ameen.”

ALSO READ | Vijay Grants Special 9 AM Shows For Trisha Krishnan, Suriya Film Karuppu

New Chapter For The Family

This marks an important milestone for Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen, who have embraced parenthood together. The couple has received a flood of congratulations from fans and well-wishers online. The announcement has been widely shared across social media, with many celebrating the arrival of the baby girl.

With the name reveal and first photos now public, the couple’s journey as new parents has officially begun, and their daughter Barirah has already become a talking point among fans following the comedian’s personal life updates.





ALSO READ | ‘Zabardast Picture Hai Dhurandhar’: Mumbai Traffic Cop’s Viral Fanboy Moment With Rakesh Bedi

About Munawar And Mehzabeen

Munawar Faruqui tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in 2024. The stand-up comedian, who has often kept his personal life away from the spotlight, spoke about his marriage in an episode of Farah Khan’s vlog. In the conversation, he revealed that his decision to marry Mehzabeen was closely connected to his seven-year-old son, Mikael.

Munawar explained that after coming out of Bigg Boss, he was occupied with work commitments. During that time, his son Mikael was staying with his sister and later spent a week with him. Recalling that phase, he shared how emotional the moment became when his son had to leave.