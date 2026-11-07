Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricket association objected to film shoot, disrupting youth matches.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta defended shoot, citing approvals, slamming bureaucracy.

Government permitted shoot; association fears future commercial exploitation.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has responded to the controversy surrounding the shoot of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) objected to the six-hour filming schedule, alleging that it disrupted Under-14 and Under-16 inter-school cricket matches. The association also questioned the Maharashtra government's decision to grant permission without consulting it, as it is responsible for maintaining the ground. Defending the production, Hansal said the team had obtained the necessary approvals before filming. However, he also criticised the bureaucratic challenges faced by filmmakers seeking permission to shoot at locations across Mumbai.

Hansal Mehta Responds To Azad Maidan Shoot Controversy

Hansal Mehta has defended the production of Pralay, maintaining that the team followed the required procedure before shooting at Azad Maidan. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker said all necessary permissions had been obtained.

However, he also expressed frustration over the difficulties involved in securing shooting locations in Mumbai. Criticising the bureaucratic hurdles faced by the film industry, Hansal said, “But I would like to underscore that Mumbai has been rendered a no-go zone for film shoots because of bureaucratic hurdles. And people like you fuel the fire.”

His response came after the MCA questioned the decision to allow a commercial film production at a ground regularly used for cricket tournaments and training.

ALSO READ | James Bond Casting: Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult Join Three Actors In 007 Screen Tests

Why MCA Objected To The Pralay Shoot

According to the report, the MCA wrote to the Maharashtra government's Sports Department seeking an explanation for granting permission to shoot at Azad Maidan. The association claimed it was not consulted before the approval was issued, despite being responsible for maintaining the ground and its pitches.

The production reportedly required a large set and artificial grass to be installed, resulting in the rescheduling of Under-14 and Under-16 inter-school cricket matches.

MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon also raised concerns about the shrinking space available for sporting activities at the venue. He pointed out that a portion of the ground was being used for Aqua Line Metro work, with contractors yet to vacate the premises despite repeated reminders. The Mumbai Police were also continuing to occupy another section instead of moving back to their original location.

ALSO READ | Sourav Joshi Under Fire As Goa Vlog With Wife Avantika Sparks Questions Over Camera Angle, Editing | WATCH

Questioning the decision to accommodate a film production under these circumstances, Memon alleged that commercial bookings were being given importance over the requirements of young cricketers.

He further said that the shoot had disrupted ongoing tournaments and questioned the use of a cricket ground for commercial purposes. As quoted by Mumbai Mirror, he said, “This is the first time a film shoot has taken place at Azad Maidan. Large sets were erected, and artificial grass was laid for the shoot of Pralay. This is not a film-shooting venue but a cricket ground where players hone their skills to progress to the international level. Our ongoing tournaments were disrupted because of the shoot. Who will take responsibility for this loss? You cannot commercially exploit a cricket ground by allowing a commercial film shoot.”

Maharashtra Government Defends Permission For Pralay

The Mumbai Mirror report stated that the Maharashtra government granted Light Rays, the production house behind Pralay, permission to use 5,000 square yards of Azad Maidan for six hours. The company paid Rs 40,000 as a booking fee and submitted an additional Rs 40,000 as a refundable security deposit.

The approval was signed by Sports Department Under Secretary Ashok Damayyawar on October 30 and sent on November 2. It included restrictions such as no vehicles on cricket pitches, no cooking, and no digging at the venue. The production was also instructed to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the MCA. However, the association maintained that it had not been consulted before the permission was granted.

Deputy Director of Sports, Mumbai Division, Navnath Fartade, defended the decision, explaining that a government resolution permits Azad Maidan to host non-sporting events for up to 30 days annually.

The MCA, however, fears that allowing commercial productions at the ground could encourage similar bookings in the future, further limiting the space available to young players. The venue regularly accommodates age-group and inter-school tournaments, coaching programmes and club matches.

About Ranveer Singh's Pralay

Pralay stars Ranveer Singh in a survival thriller set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, where people struggle to survive amid a zombie outbreak. Directed by Jai Mehta, the film is being planned as a large-scale theatrical project. The film also marks Ranveer's debut as a producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. It is being co-produced by Birla Studios, led by Ananya Birla, and True Story Films, founded by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal.

The project went on floors in Mumbai on August 16, 2026, with the makers reportedly filming at real locations across the city. Written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, the film also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is expected to make her Hindi film debut with the project. While Hansal Mehta has maintained that the production secured the necessary approvals, the MCA's objections have brought attention to the ongoing question of balancing commercial film shoots with the sporting needs of Azad Maidan.