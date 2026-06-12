Sejal Pawar Deletes Instagram After FIR Over Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke On Pranit More Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MBBS student Sejal Pawar deleted Instagram after police FIR.

FIR registered over objectionable comedy show remarks.

Pawar, More, Jangra booked under BNS and IT Act.

All three summoned for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber.

Mumbai MBBS student Sejal Pawar has deleted her Instagram account after Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against her over objectionable remarks made during a comedy show. Pawar, along with comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra - who made the “Rs 370 biryani” comment - has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

“The case has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, under FIR No. 36/2026. The accused have been booked under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000,” Maharashtra Cyber said in a press release.

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All three have been summoned to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for questioning and to record their statements.

Sejal Pawar Deletes Instagram

Pawar faced widespread criticism after a video from Pranit More’s show went viral, where she spoke about measuring genitals of male cadavers during anatomy sessions. As the backlash intensified, she shared a video apology, admitting that her comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

However, the criticism continued to mount. Pawar subsequently unfollowed all accounts on Instagram, removed her bio and profile picture, and deleted her apology video before issuing a second public apology.

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With the controversy showing no signs of slowing down and legal action now underway, Pawar has deleted her Instagram account.

Sejal Pawar’s Instagram Following

Before deleting her account, Pawar had a verified Instagram profile with around 2.4 lakh followers, 103 posts, and followed 676 accounts, according to screenshots of her account that have since gone viral.

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She also ran a subscription-based community called “Sejal’s Squad,” which reportedly had around 6,400 members.

According to a report by Mint, users could join the community through a monthly subscription priced at Rs 49. Based on that figure, her estimated monthly subscription revenue could have been around Rs 3.13 lakh.