Mukesh Khanna expressed outrage over the alleged donation scam linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He is disappointed by the alleged misuse of devotees' offerings.
Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Scam, Says 'Stop Offering Money And Jewellery'
Mukesh Khanna has reacted strongly to the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation scam, urging devotees to stop offering cash and jewellery to prevent such incidents in future.
- Mukesh Khanna condemned alleged Ayodhya temple donation scam.
- Khanna urged devotees to avoid cash, jewellery offerings.
- SIT probe revealed 70 thefts; eight accused arrested.
The alleged donation scam linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has triggered widespread outrage, with devotees across the country expressing shock over the revelations emerging from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. As the controversy continues to grow, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has now weighed in, sharing his disappointment and making a strong appeal to devotees.
Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Ram Mandir Donation Scam
Known for his outspoken views, the Shaktimaan actor took to Instagram to express his anger over the alleged misuse of devotees' offerings.
In a lengthy post, Khanna claimed that money offered by devotees in temples often fails to reach its intended destination. He criticised those allegedly involved in such acts and questioned what they should be called.
ALSO READ | 'Paani Nahi Milne Wala Hai?': Ram Kapoor’s 'Entitled' Behaviour In Lock Upp 2 Sparks Backlash
"Do you know that the cash you offer in temples does not always reach God? It gets lost somewhere in between. There is rampant loot everywhere," he wrote.
The actor went on to say that those who allegedly steal temple offerings are not only deceiving devotees but are, in a way, robbing God as well.
Appeals To Devotees To Avoid Monetary Offerings
Mukesh Khanna also urged devotees to stop offering cash and jewellery at temples in order to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future.
In his post, he advised devotees that if there are no monetary offerings, there would be no possibility of scams linked to them. He specifically requested people to avoid donating money and precious ornaments, adding that God would be happier with devotion rather than valuables.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ | Suriya Joins Hands With Jai Bhim Director T J Gnanavel, Kayadu Lohar To Star Opposite 'Karuppu' Actor
What Did SIT Investigation Reveal?
The controversy surfaced after the SIT reportedly submitted a 15-page report containing startling findings. According to reports, around 70 incidents of theft involving temple offerings allegedly took place within a span of 40 days.
Police action in the case has reportedly led to the arrest of eight accused so far.
What Is Mukesh Khanna Doing These Days?
On the work front, Mukesh Khanna has stayed away from acting for quite some time. These days, he is actively running his YouTube channel, where he hosts celebrity guests and shares vlogs.
ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon And Dhanush Hint At Another Film With Aanand L Rai? Birthday Wishes Get Fans Talking
The veteran actor remains a beloved figure among audiences for his memorable performances in iconic television shows Mahabharat and Shaktimaan.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Mukesh Khanna reacting to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir controversy?
What is Mukesh Khanna's advice to devotees regarding temple offerings?
He urged devotees to stop offering cash and jewellery at temples. He believes this will prevent future scams, as God would prefer devotion over valuables.
What did the SIT investigation reveal about the alleged scam?
The SIT reported about 70 incidents of theft involving temple offerings within 40 days. Police have arrested eight accused persons in connection with the case.
What are Mukesh Khanna's current professional activities?
Mukesh Khanna is currently not acting. He runs a YouTube channel where he hosts celebrity guests and shares vlogs with his audience.