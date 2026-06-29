Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mukesh Khanna condemned alleged Ayodhya temple donation scam.

Khanna urged devotees to avoid cash, jewellery offerings.

SIT probe revealed 70 thefts; eight accused arrested.

The alleged donation scam linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has triggered widespread outrage, with devotees across the country expressing shock over the revelations emerging from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. As the controversy continues to grow, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has now weighed in, sharing his disappointment and making a strong appeal to devotees.

Mukesh Khanna Reacts To Ram Mandir Donation Scam

Known for his outspoken views, the Shaktimaan actor took to Instagram to express his anger over the alleged misuse of devotees' offerings.

In a lengthy post, Khanna claimed that money offered by devotees in temples often fails to reach its intended destination. He criticised those allegedly involved in such acts and questioned what they should be called.

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"Do you know that the cash you offer in temples does not always reach God? It gets lost somewhere in between. There is rampant loot everywhere," he wrote.

The actor went on to say that those who allegedly steal temple offerings are not only deceiving devotees but are, in a way, robbing God as well.

Appeals To Devotees To Avoid Monetary Offerings

Mukesh Khanna also urged devotees to stop offering cash and jewellery at temples in order to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future.

In his post, he advised devotees that if there are no monetary offerings, there would be no possibility of scams linked to them. He specifically requested people to avoid donating money and precious ornaments, adding that God would be happier with devotion rather than valuables.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

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What Did SIT Investigation Reveal?

The controversy surfaced after the SIT reportedly submitted a 15-page report containing startling findings. According to reports, around 70 incidents of theft involving temple offerings allegedly took place within a span of 40 days.

Police action in the case has reportedly led to the arrest of eight accused so far.

What Is Mukesh Khanna Doing These Days?

On the work front, Mukesh Khanna has stayed away from acting for quite some time. These days, he is actively running his YouTube channel, where he hosts celebrity guests and shares vlogs.

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The veteran actor remains a beloved figure among audiences for his memorable performances in iconic television shows Mahabharat and Shaktimaan.