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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMukesh Khanna Backs Javed Akhtar’s Call For Maha Vir Chakra For Captain Smit Machchhar: ‘Why Are You Holding Onto It?’

Mukesh Khanna Backs Javed Akhtar’s Call For Maha Vir Chakra For Captain Smit Machchhar: ‘Why Are You Holding Onto It?’

Mukesh Khanna has backed Javed Akhtar’s call to honour Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during the Flydubai emergency.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 10:20 AM (IST)

Actor Mukesh Khanna has voiced support for lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar’s call to honour Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during a mid-air emergency. Akhtar had recently praised Machchhar on social media and said the pilot deserved an award like the Maha Vir Chakra. 

Mukesh Khanna Backs Maha Vir Chakra Call

Speaking to IANS, Khanna reacted to the discussion around recognising Machchhar’s bravery and said such honours should be given to people whose extraordinary actions bring greater value to the award itself. “Give it, why are you holding onto it so tightly?” Khanna said, adding that he had made similar observations in the past while discussing national honours.

Khanna Recalls His Views On Bharat Ratna

He recalled saying that awarding the Bharat Ratna to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad would be an honour for the Bharat Ratna itself. He made a similar point about gallantry awards while speaking about Machchhar.

“So, if you give the Param Vir Chakra to such people, it will be an honour for the Param Vir Chakra,” Khanna said.

What Happened During The Flydubai Emergency?

His comments came after widespread attention around Machchhar’s actions during a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to reports, the Indian pilot was seriously injured during an alleged cockpit attack involving the first officer. Despite being wounded, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and landed safely.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Machchhar over a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure during the incident. 

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Akhtar’s original public appeal specifically referred to the Maha Vir Chakra, which is one of India’s military gallantry awards. The official order of precedence places the Param Vir Chakra above the Maha Vir Chakra among wartime gallantry awards. Khanna’s remarks have added another prominent voice to the ongoing conversation about recognising Machchhar’s actions and the standards applied when extraordinary acts of courage are considered for national honours.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Akhtar Gallantry Award Mukesh Khanna Maha Vir Chakra Param Vir Chakra Captain Smit Machchhar Flydubai Pilot Bravery Award
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