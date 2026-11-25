Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film 'Eetha', one of the anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4, setting up a box office clash with Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi'. With both films targeting the same release date, director Laxman Utekar has shared his thoughts on the competition, expressing confidence that the two projects can find an audience together.

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Laxman Utekar Says 'Eetha' And 'Maatrubhumi' Can Both Perform Well

A grand promotional event for 'Eetha' was recently held in Pune, where the makers unveiled the film's new song, 'Ji Ji Re Ji'. During the event, Utekar was asked about the film's clash with 'Maatrubhumi'. He responded by saying that the number of theatres and cinema screens available would allow both releases to perform well.

Laxman Utekar said, 'Itne theatre hain aur itne cinema hall hain ki dono films araam se chal sakti hain. Hume apni film par poora yakeen hai ki aap sabko itni pasand aaegi ki shayad woh bhi alag tarah ka world record ho sakta hai. Mujhe pura bharosa hai ki 'Eetha' box office par accha pradarshan karegi.' [There are enough theatres and cinema halls for both films to run comfortably. We have complete faith in our film and believe that audiences will love it so much that its success could itself become a different kind of world record. I am confident that Eetha will perform well at the box office.]

Salman Khan Had Also Addressed The Release-Date Clash

Salman Khan had earlier spoken about the two films arriving in cinemas on the same day. He explained that he wasn't aware of Shraddha Kapoor's film when he announced the release date of 'Maatrubhumi'. The actor added that he wouldn't have chosen the same date had he known about 'Eetha's' release.

Salman also revealed that he called Shraddha to apologise for the clash. However, the actress reportedly reassured him that there was enough space in cinemas for both films to release together.

About Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha'

'Eetha' is a biographical drama in which Shraddha Kapoor portrays Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh and Anant Joshi in important roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set to release in cinemas on December 4.

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About Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi'

Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is a patriotic war drama. The actor plays Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, while Chitrangda Singh essays the role of his wife. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.