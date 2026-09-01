‘Mujhe Attention Chahiye’: Orry Tells Janhvi Kapoor Why He Cried On Khatron Ke Khiladi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orry revealed intense emotional impact from Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He cried after sending friend Shagun Sharma into elimination.

Contestant friendships made difficult elimination decisions challenging.

Orry has opened up about the emotional side of his Khatron Ke Khiladi experience, revealing that the show’s intense stunts were not the only reason he found the journey overwhelming. Speaking at a press conference, Orry discussed the adrenaline rush that comes with performing dangerous tasks and explained why he became emotional after sending his friend Shagun Sharma into elimination. He also recalled conversations with friends such as Janhvi Kapoor, who questioned why he was crying while watching an episode. Orry said the experience helped him understand why contestants return to Khatron Ke Khiladi repeatedly despite its physical and emotional challenges.

Orry On Khatron Ke Khiladi Experience

Orry explained that the experience of performing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi creates a level of excitement and stimulation that is difficult to find elsewhere. According to him, contestants go through a cycle of anxiety before a stunt, followed by an intense high when they complete it. Losing a stunt brings the opposite reaction, making the experience emotionally unpredictable.

Orry said the environment and challenges in Cape Town gave him a sense of purpose and stimulation that he had not experienced elsewhere. Reflecting on the feeling, he compared the adrenaline rush with the overwhelming emotion associated with childbirth. He said the comparison helped him understand why people keep returning to the stunt-based reality show.

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Orry also recalled thinking about Jasmine Bhasin, who has participated in three seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said that after experiencing the show's intensity himself, he finally understood why she had chosen to return multiple times.

Why Orry Cried After Sending Shagun Into Elimination

Orry revealed that his emotional moment was closely linked to his friendship with Shagun Sharma. He explained that contestants may compete against each other when the cameras are rolling, but many of them become close friends when they are not shooting. He said the contestants spend much of their time together, eating, playing and simply hanging out. That made it difficult for him when he had to send a friend into the elimination round.

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Orry recalled Janhvi questioning his tears after watching an episode. “Why are you crying in the episode?” she asked him, according to Orry's account. He explained that he was upset because he had shouted at his friend during the task and then sent her into elimination. At that point, he feared that he had effectively put her journey at risk.

Orry said he initially believed Shagun might be eliminated, which made him even more emotional. However, she surprised him by fighting back during the task. He described his reaction to her confidence as a mix of disbelief and concern, recalling that he thought she would be eliminated but instead went on to perform strongly.

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Orry Recalls Elimination Vote Drama

Orry also spoke about a discussion among contestants over who should be sent into elimination. He recalled Abhinav Shukla calling everyone for a meeting to discuss the decision. Orry said he suggested that the contestants should vote anonymously because they were all friends and he did not want the process to damage their relationships.

However, according to Orry, the voting went ahead. He said he voted for one contestant, while Rubina Dilaik, Shagun and Vishal also cast their votes. The situation became more tense when Abhinav told them he would reveal the outcome later on the set.

For Orry, the experience appears to have blurred the line between competition and friendship. While the contestants were required to make difficult decisions as part of the game, their personal bonds made those decisions much harder to handle. His comments also shed light on the emotional pressure behind the scenes of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where completing a stunt is only one part of the challenge. The friendships formed during the shoot can make elimination rounds equally difficult for contestants.