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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVMAs 2026 Winners Full List: Madonna Leads With 7 Wins, Taylor Swift Takes Video Of The Year

VMAs 2026 Winners Full List: Madonna Leads With 7 Wins, Taylor Swift Takes Video Of The Year

Madonna led the 2026 MTV VMAs with seven wins, while Taylor Swift won Video of the Year. Check the complete list of 2026 MTV Video Music Awards winners.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madonna secured seven VMAs, including Artist of the Year.
  • Taylor Swift earned Video of Year, first Artist Director Honor.
  • Tributes honored music legends George Michael, Dolly Parton.

The MTV Video Music Awards turned Los Angeles into a major spectacle on Sunday. Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony featured major performances, special tributes and a packed list of Moon Person winners. Madonna emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Dance for Confessions II – The Film and Best Collaboration for “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter. Taylor Swift also had a major night, receiving the first-ever Artist Director Honor and winning Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and Best Direction for “Opalite.”

ALSO READ:

Madonna, Taylor Swift Lead VMAs 2026 Winners

Madonna entered the ceremony with 13 nominations, the highest tally of the night, while Taylor Swift followed with 11. Sabrina Carpenter had nine nominations, followed by Ariana Grande with eight, Bruno Mars with six, and PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five each.

Swift collected Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and Best Direction for “Opalite”. She was also recognised with the inaugural Artist Director Honor.

The ceremony also featured tributes to George Michael and Dolly Parton. RAYE, SOMBR and Teddy Swims honoured Michael, while Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Parton with a performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

MTV VMAs 2026 Full Winners List

Video Of The Year

Winner: Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
  • Bruno Mars - “I Just Might
  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Tears

Artist Of The Year

Winner: Madonna

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bruno Mars
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

Winner: BTS - “Swim

  • Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”
  • HUNTR/X - “Golden
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love”
  • Olivia Dean - “Man I Need”
  • PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside
  • RAYE - “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Best New Artist

Winner: Sienna Spiro

  • Bella Kay
  • CORTIS
  • Magnus Ferrell
  • Malcolm Todd
  • Myles Smith
  • Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

Winner: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love”

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice - “Chains & Whips”
  • French Montana & Max B - “Ever Since U Left Me”
  • PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside
  • Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai”
  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - “Hard Part”

Best Pop

Winner: LISA - “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
  • Charli xcx - “SS26
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “drop dead”
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour”
  • Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl”
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Hip-Hop

Winner: Cardi B & Kehlani - “Safe

  • Don Toliver - “E85
  • Drake - “Janice STFU
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “LOVER GIRL
  • Travis Scott - “DUMBO
  • Tyler, The Creator - “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

Best R&B

Winner: Bruno Mars - “I Just Might

  • Chris Brown - “It Depends/Obvious
  • Dave & Tems - “Raindance”
  • Justin Bieber - “YUKON
  • Kehlani - “Folded
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - “Is It a Crime”

Best Alternative

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo - “the cure

  • Geese - “Taxes
  • mgk & Fred Durst - “FIX UR FACE”
  • Noah Kahan - “The Great Divide”
  • SOMBR - “Homewrecker
  • Tame Impala - “Dracula
  • twenty one pilots - “Drag Path”

Best Dance

Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless - “New Religion
  • Harry Styles - “Aperture
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii - “RUNWAY
  • PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside
  • Slayyyter - “DANCE…”
  • Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl”

Best Latin

Winner: Bad Bunny - “NUEVAYoL

  • Anitta & Shakira - “Choka Choka”
  • Fuerza Regida - “TU SANCHO
  • KAROL G - “Papasito
  • Rosalía & Yahritza Y Su Esencia - “La Perla”
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA - “LA VILLA”
  • Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai

Best K-Pop

Winner: BTS - “SWIM”

  • BLACKPINK - “JUMP
  • CORTIS - “REDRED
  • KATSEYE - “PINKY UP
  • LE SSERAFIM feat. j-hope of BTS - “SPAGHETTI
  • LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Country

Winner: Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”

  • Kacey Musgraves - “Dry Spell”
  • Lainey Wilson - “Somewhere Over Laredo
  • Luke Combs - “Back in the Saddle
  • Shaboozey - “Cowgirl
  • Stella Lefty - “Boston
  • Tucker Wetmore - “Brunette

Best Direction

Winner: Taylor Swift - “Opalite

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me
  • Bruno Mars - “I Just Might
  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour

Best Art Direction

Winner: PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside

  • Charli xcx - “SS26
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii - “RUNWAY
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
  • SOMBR - “My Body Isn’t Ready”
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Cinematography

Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film

  • A$AP Rocky - “PUNK ROCKY
  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me
  • LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
  • Shaboozey - “Cowgirl
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia

Best Editing

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
  • Bruno Mars - “I Just Might”
  • LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Choreography

Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film

  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”
  • Harry Styles - “Dance No More”
  • KATSEYE - “PINKY UP
  • Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl”
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me

  • JISOO X ZAYN - “Eyes Closed”
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
  • PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer - “Click Clack Symphony.
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”

Best Group

Winner: BTS

  • BLACKPINK
  • CORTIS
  • FLO
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Geese
  • KATSEYE
  • Twenty One Pilots

Best Long Form Video

Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II – The Film

  • Charli xcx - “Music, Fashion, Film”
  • Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”
  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Best Album

Winner: Madonna - Confessions II

  • Drake - Iceman
  • Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
  • Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend
  • Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl

Song Of Summer

Winner: Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”

  • Bruno Mars - “Risk It All”
  • Charli xcx - “Camera
  • Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”
  • KATSEYE - “Hootie Frutti”
  • Latto ft. Doja Cat - “Okayyy
  • Morgan Wallen - “Been by Now
  • Olivia Dean - “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Stupid Song
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour”
  • Slayyyter - “brand new chanel$
  • SOMBR - “Homewrecker
  • Stella Lefty - “Boston
  • Tame Impala & JENNIE - “Dracula
  • Taylor Swift - “I Knew It, I Knew You”

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the biggest winner at the MTV Video Music Awards?

Madonna emerged as the night's biggest winner, securing seven awards. She won Artist of the Year, Best Dance, and Best Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

What awards did Taylor Swift win at the VMAs?

Taylor Swift received the first-ever Artist Director Honor. She also won Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and Best Direction for “Opalite.”

Who hosted the MTV Video Music Awards?

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was hosted by Snoop Dogg. The event, which included major performances and tributes, was held in Los Angeles.

Were there any special tributes at the VMAs?

Yes, the ceremony featured tributes to George Michael and Dolly Parton. Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Madonna Lisa BTS MTV VMAs 2026 MTV Video Music Awards 2026 VMAs Winners 2026
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