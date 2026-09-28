Madonna emerged as the night's biggest winner, securing seven awards. She won Artist of the Year, Best Dance, and Best Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.
VMAs 2026 Winners Full List: Madonna Leads With 7 Wins, Taylor Swift Takes Video Of The Year
Madonna led the 2026 MTV VMAs with seven wins, while Taylor Swift won Video of the Year. Check the complete list of 2026 MTV Video Music Awards winners.
- Madonna secured seven VMAs, including Artist of the Year.
- Taylor Swift earned Video of Year, first Artist Director Honor.
- Tributes honored music legends George Michael, Dolly Parton.
The MTV Video Music Awards turned Los Angeles into a major spectacle on Sunday. Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony featured major performances, special tributes and a packed list of Moon Person winners. Madonna emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Dance for Confessions II – The Film and Best Collaboration for “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter. Taylor Swift also had a major night, receiving the first-ever Artist Director Honor and winning Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and Best Direction for “Opalite.”
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Madonna, Taylor Swift Lead VMAs 2026 Winners
Madonna entered the ceremony with 13 nominations, the highest tally of the night, while Taylor Swift followed with 11. Sabrina Carpenter had nine nominations, followed by Ariana Grande with eight, Bruno Mars with six, and PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five each.
Madonna aceitando Artist of the Year, e dizendo sobre o episódio do #VMA 1984, quando seu antigo empresário disse que ela tinha acabado com sua carreira após performance de Like a Virginpic.twitter.com/EXK81fXgtU— Madonna Literal (@MadonnaLiteral1) September 28, 2026
Swift collected Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and Best Direction for “Opalite”. She was also recognised with the inaugural Artist Director Honor.
Taylor Swift when she won Artist Director Honors at the #VMAs ! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/pLpd9JJGRQ— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 28, 2026
The ceremony also featured tributes to George Michael and Dolly Parton. RAYE, SOMBR and Teddy Swims honoured Michael, while Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Parton with a performance of “I Will Always Love You.”
MTV VMAs 2026 Full Winners List
Video Of The Year
Winner: Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars - “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Tears”
Artist Of The Year
Winner: Madonna
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
Winner: BTS - “Swim”
- Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”
- HUNTR/X - “Golden”
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love”
- Olivia Dean - “Man I Need”
- PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside”
- RAYE - “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Best New Artist
Winner: Sienna Spiro
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Stella Lefty
Best Collaboration
Winner: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love”
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice - “Chains & Whips”
- French Montana & Max B - “Ever Since U Left Me”
- PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside”
- Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai”
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - “Hard Part”
Best Pop
Winner: LISA - “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- Charli xcx - “SS26”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drop dead”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour”
- Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Hip-Hop
Winner: Cardi B & Kehlani - “Safe”
- Don Toliver - “E85”
- Drake - “Janice STFU”
- Megan Thee Stallion - “LOVER GIRL”
- Travis Scott - “DUMBO”
- Tyler, The Creator - “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
Best R&B
Winner: Bruno Mars - “I Just Might”
- Chris Brown - “It Depends/Obvious”
- Dave & Tems - “Raindance”
- Justin Bieber - “YUKON”
- Kehlani - “Folded”
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - “Is It a Crime”
Best Alternative
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo - “the cure”
- Geese - “Taxes”
- mgk & Fred Durst - “FIX UR FACE”
- Noah Kahan - “The Great Divide”
- SOMBR - “Homewrecker”
- Tame Impala - “Dracula”
- twenty one pilots - “Drag Path”
Best Dance
Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless - “New Religion”
- Harry Styles - “Aperture”
- Lady Gaga & Doechii - “RUNWAY”
- PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside”
- Slayyyter - “DANCE…”
- Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl”
Best Latin
Winner: Bad Bunny - “NUEVAYoL”
- Anitta & Shakira - “Choka Choka”
- Fuerza Regida - “TU SANCHO”
- KAROL G - “Papasito”
- Rosalía & Yahritza Y Su Esencia - “La Perla”
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA - “LA VILLA”
- Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai”
Best K-Pop
Winner: BTS - “SWIM”
- BLACKPINK - “JUMP”
- CORTIS - “REDRED”
- KATSEYE - “PINKY UP”
- LE SSERAFIM feat. j-hope of BTS - “SPAGHETTI”
- LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Best Country
Winner: Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves - “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson - “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Luke Combs - “Back in the Saddle”
- Shaboozey - “Cowgirl”
- Stella Lefty - “Boston”
- Tucker Wetmore - “Brunette”
Best Direction
Winner: Taylor Swift - “Opalite”
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars - “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour”
Best Art Direction
Winner: PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside”
- Charli xcx - “SS26”
- Lady Gaga & Doechii - “RUNWAY”
- Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- SOMBR - “My Body Isn’t Ready”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Cinematography
Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- A$AP Rocky - “PUNK ROCKY”
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
- Shaboozey - “Cowgirl”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Editing
Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour”
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars - “I Just Might”
- LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
- Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Choreography
Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Harry Styles - “Dance No More”
- KATSEYE - “PINKY UP”
- Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- JISOO X ZAYN - “Eyes Closed”
- Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson - “Stateside”
- RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer - “Click Clack Symphony.”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Best Group
Winner: BTS
- BLACKPINK
- CORTIS
- FLO
- Fuerza Regida
- Geese
- KATSEYE
- Twenty One Pilots
Best Long Form Video
Winner: Madonna - “Confessions II – The Film”
- Charli xcx - “Music, Fashion, Film”
- Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”
- GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Best Album
Winner: Madonna - Confessions II
- Drake - Iceman
- Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
- Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend
- Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl
Song Of Summer
Winner: Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars - “Risk It All”
- Charli xcx - “Camera”
- Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”
- KATSEYE - “Hootie Frutti”
- Latto ft. Doja Cat - “Okayyy”
- Morgan Wallen - “Been by Now”
- Olivia Dean - “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Stupid Song”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour”
- Slayyyter - “brand new chanel$”
- SOMBR - “Homewrecker”
- Stella Lefty - “Boston”
- Tame Impala & JENNIE - “Dracula”
- Taylor Swift - “I Knew It, I Knew You”
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was the biggest winner at the MTV Video Music Awards?
What awards did Taylor Swift win at the VMAs?
Taylor Swift received the first-ever Artist Director Honor. She also won Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and Best Direction for “Opalite.”
Who hosted the MTV Video Music Awards?
The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was hosted by Snoop Dogg. The event, which included major performances and tributes, was held in Los Angeles.
Were there any special tributes at the VMAs?
Yes, the ceremony featured tributes to George Michael and Dolly Parton. Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a performance of “I Will Always Love You.”