Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mrunal Thakur revealed struggles with body shaming and beauty standards.

Attempts to alter her body type led to health complications.

She now prioritizes self-acceptance, health, and mental peace.

Actor stopped engaging with online trolls seeking attention.

Mrunal Thakur has opened up about dealing with body-shaming comments, unrealistic beauty standards, and social media trolling. In a candid conversation, the actor spoke about how her perspective towards her body and online criticism has changed over the years. She admitted that she once tried to alter her body type through exercise and restrictive eating to meet certain expectations, but eventually realised that compromising her health and peace of mind was not worth it.

Recalling her earlier struggles, Mrunal shared that she tried everything to change her body type, including exercising and avoiding food. However, these attempts affected her health, and she even fainted on film sets.

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The actor eventually understood that certain things were beyond her control. She said that while she could invest her time and effort in staying healthy and fit, she did not want to lose her peace of mind trying to change her natural body type.

Mrunal Thakur On Handling Social Media Trolling

Addressing the comments she receives on social media, Mrunal acknowledged that the digital space can be difficult and cruel. However, she has learnt to look at negative comments differently. Instead of allowing them to affect her, she now treats them as individual opinions.

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The actor also revealed how her response to online trolls has evolved. Earlier, she would pick fights and respond to criticism on Twitter, pointing out why certain comments were unfair. Today, however, she believes that many people simply seek attention and validation.

Explaining why she no longer engages with such comments, Mrunal said that she has decided not to give trolls the attention they want. She also expressed pride in the way she has learnt to handle online negativity.

Through her candid remarks, Mrunal highlights the importance of prioritising health, self-acceptance and mental peace over unrealistic beauty standards and the pressure to meet public expectations.