MrBeast’s Taj Mahal Visit Leaves Tourists Curious: What Is The YouTuber Doing In Agra?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MrBeast, his wife Thea, visited India's Taj Mahal.

Couple explored monument, interacted with surprised tourists and fans.

Young fan gifted MrBeast sketches; YouTuber hugged him.

Visit follows MrBeast and Thea's wedding in 2026.

American YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, surprised tourists at the Taj Mahal in Agra during his India visit on Thursday. The internet creator arrived at the iconic monument with his wife, Thea Booysen, and members of his team. Dressed casually, the couple explored the premises, posed for photographs, and interacted with visitors who gathered around them. Their appearance quickly became a talking point among tourists, many of whom took out their phones to capture the unexpected sighting. MrBeast, known for his large-scale challenges, giveaways, and online videos, appeared to enjoy a quieter tourist outing at one of India’s landmarks.

MrBeast And Thea Explore The Monument

MrBeast was seen wearing a white T-shirt with brown trousers, while Thea opted for an all-black outfit during their visit. The couple posed against the Taj Mahal’s marble façade and were accompanied by security personnel as they moved around the premises. The pair also wore protective shoe covers while exploring the monument. Tourists gathered nearby to take pictures of the YouTube star, turning an otherwise routine sightseeing visit into an unexpected celebrity encounter.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADNAN❤️ Taj Mahal ✨ (@agra_ka_adnan)

Young Fan Gifts MrBeast Hand-Drawn Sketches

One of the more memorable moments involved a young fan named Yuvan Gaurav. According to reports, he presented MrBeast with a book containing hand-drawn sketches of the YouTuber. MrBeast responded by hugging the child and thanking him for the thoughtful gift, making the meeting particularly special for the young admirer.

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MrBeast And Thea’s India Visit Comes Months After Wedding

The Taj Mahal outing comes months after MrBeast and Thea Booysen got married in an intimate island ceremony in July 2026. Thea, a South African content creator, author, and gamer, met MrBeast in 2022. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2024 before tying the knot surrounded by close friends and family. Their visit to the Taj Mahal added another public moment to their life together, while tourists in Agra got the chance to see the YouTube star in person.

For those visiting the monument on Thursday, MrBeast’s appearance turned a regular day of sightseeing into an unexpected celebrity encounter.