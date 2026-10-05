Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global YouTube star MrBeast visited India meeting celebrities.

He recreated Hardik Pandya's iconic cricket celebration with CarryMinati.

MrBeast also met actor Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming film.

MrBeast’s India visit has brought together some of the country’s biggest names from cricket, Bollywood and the digital world. The global YouTube star recently shared glimpses of his trip, including his meetings with actor Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Hardik Pandya and popular Indian creators Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, and Payal Dhare.

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MrBeast Recreates Hardik Pandya’s Iconic World Cup Pose

One of the standout moments from the visit came when MrBeast joined Hardik Pandya and CarryMinati for a recreation of the cricketer’s instantly recognisable celebration.

Pandya, CarryMinati and MrBeast appeared together in a photograph that brought cricket, Indian internet culture and global YouTube fame into the same frame. The trio recreated the swagger-filled pose associated with Pandya’s celebrations following India’s 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Pandya first used the signature pose in June 2024 after India lifted the T20 World Cup. The gesture came amid criticism faced by the all-rounder at the time and soon became closely associated with his celebrations.

He later repeated the pose after India’s ICC Champions Trophy victory and again on March 8, 2026, following a win against New Zealand.

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MrBeast Meets Ranbir Kapoor During India Visit

MrBeast’s India trip also saw him meet Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and members of the team behind Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film, Ramayana.

At a special event, audiences were shown an exclusive behind-the-scenes reel offering a glimpse into the film’s visual effects and the scale of its production.

Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra also posed for photographs with MrBeast, giving fans another memorable crossover between global digital entertainment and Indian cinema.