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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMrBeast Poses With Ranbir Kapoor; Recreates World Cup Celebration Pose With Hardik Pandya, CarryMinati

MrBeast Poses With Ranbir Kapoor; Recreates World Cup Celebration Pose With Hardik Pandya, CarryMinati

MrBeast’s India visit brought him together with Hardik Pandya and CarryMinati, as he recreated Pandya’s World Cup celebration pose. He also shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana promotions.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global YouTube star MrBeast visited India meeting celebrities.
  • He recreated Hardik Pandya's iconic cricket celebration with CarryMinati.
  • MrBeast also met actor Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming film.

MrBeast’s India visit has brought together some of the country’s biggest names from cricket, Bollywood and the digital world. The global YouTube star recently shared glimpses of his trip, including his meetings with actor Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Hardik Pandya and popular Indian creators Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, and Payal Dhare.

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid Spark Marriage Buzz After Being Spotted Wearing Matching Rings

MrBeast Recreates Hardik Pandya’s Iconic World Cup Pose

One of the standout moments from the visit came when MrBeast joined Hardik Pandya and CarryMinati for a recreation of the cricketer’s instantly recognisable celebration.

Pandya, CarryMinati and MrBeast appeared together in a photograph that brought cricket, Indian internet culture and global YouTube fame into the same frame. The trio recreated the swagger-filled pose associated with Pandya’s celebrations following India’s 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Pandya first used the signature pose in June 2024 after India lifted the T20 World Cup. The gesture came amid criticism faced by the all-rounder at the time and soon became closely associated with his celebrations.

He later repeated the pose after India’s ICC Champions Trophy victory and again on March 8, 2026, following a win against New Zealand.

ALSO READ: 'Kya Wahi Karan Hai?': Salman Khan Teases Uditi Singh Over Ex Karan Wahi On 'Bigg Boss 20'

MrBeast Meets Ranbir Kapoor During India Visit

MrBeast’s India trip also saw him meet Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and members of the team behind Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film, Ramayana.

At a special event, audiences were shown an exclusive behind-the-scenes reel offering a glimpse into the film’s visual effects and the scale of its production.

Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra also posed for photographs with MrBeast, giving fans another memorable crossover between global digital entertainment and Indian cinema.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did MrBeast meet during his India visit?

MrBeast met actor Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and popular Indian creators Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati) and Payal Dhare during his trip.

What iconic moment did MrBeast recreate in India?

MrBeast joined Hardik Pandya and CarryMinati to recreate Pandya's signature celebration pose. This pose originated after India's 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph.

What was the purpose of MrBeast's meeting with Ranbir Kapoor?

MrBeast met Ranbir Kapoor and the team behind the film Ramayana. An exclusive behind-the-scenes reel, showcasing the film's visual effects and production scale, was shown.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Carry Minati Hardik Pandya Mr Beast
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