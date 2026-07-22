MrBeast Marries Longtime Girlfriend Thea Booysen; Stunning Wedding Photos Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The couple met 2022, got engaged December 2024.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has married his long-time girlfriend Thea Booysen in an intimate wedding ceremony held on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family members and friends, keeping the celebration private before sharing their first official wedding photographs on social media.

MrBeast Shares First Wedding Pics With Fans

The stunning pictures quickly went viral, with fans from around the world flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. For the ceremony, Thea looked elegant in a classic white wedding gown, while Jimmy opted for a sophisticated black tuxedo.

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The photographs capture the couple celebrating on the beach, sharing romantic moments and enjoying the occasion with their loved ones.

'I Got Mrs Beast': Jimmy Donaldson

After the ceremony, MrBeast shared the wedding photographs on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, "I got Mrs Beast, and it was the best day of my life." The emotional post received millions of views within hours, with fans and fellow creators celebrating the couple's new journey together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

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MrBeast and Thea first met in early 2022 during one of Jimmy's filming trips to South Africa. Their friendship soon blossomed into a relationship, and the couple announced their engagement after Jimmy proposed during Christmas celebrations in December 2024. Their wedding marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the internet's most recognisable creators and his long-time partner.