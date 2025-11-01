Global sensation Pitbull has cancelled his much-awaited “I’m Back” India tour, leaving fans across the country disappointed. The rapper, who was slated to perform in Gurugram on December 6 and Hyderabad on December 8, has pulled out due to what organisers describe as “operational constraints.” The decision, coming just weeks before the scheduled performances, has sparked anger and frustration among concert-goers who were eagerly anticipating the artist’s return.

The tour was meant to mark Pitbull’s grand comeback to India after several years, and tickets had gone live on BookMyShow late in October. Fans had begun planning travel and stay for the shows, only to find out days later that both concerts were officially cancelled.

BookMyShow Issues Official Statement on Cancellation

Confirming the news, BookMyShow issued a statement to Mid-Day, explaining the reason behind the abrupt cancellation.

“We regret to share that Pitbull's I'm Back Tour in India, on December 6th in Gurugram and December 8th in Hyderabad, has been cancelled, owing to operational constraints. We know how excited fans were to see Mr. Worldwide live, and we share their disappointment. All ticket holders have already been communicated via SMS, Email and WhatsApp and will receive a complete refund within 8–10 working days,” the statement read.

Despite the assurance of refunds, fans took to social media to express their anger, accusing organisers of mismanagement and poor planning.

Fans Vent Frustration on Social Media

On X (formerly Twitter), several users shared their disappointment over the timing of the announcement. One wrote, “It’s a shame. Organisers are announcing it too close to the final dates, the audience has lost appetite now, it’s becoming a pattern!” Another added, “They had terrible planning. This was bound to happen. I thought he’d perform for a handful of elites and be disappointed anyway.”

A third fan commented, “Too many shows in a short span and expensive tickets — this makes people selective. Calvin first, now Pitbull. There might be more cancellations in the future.”

Pitbull’s Tour and His Global Streak

Pitbull’s I’m Back tour had been one of the most anticipated international concerts of the year. The rapper, whose hits include Timber, Feel This Moment, and I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), was set to perform at Huda Ground, Gurugram, and Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The cancellation comes amid his ongoing world tour, which has seen him perform across Europe, North America, and Australia to packed arenas. His 2024 collaboration, Now or Never, with rock icon Bon Jovi, had reignited global interest in his live performances.

Born Armando Christian Pérez, the 43-year-old artist from Miami is one of the most recognisable figures in global pop culture, known for his high-energy performances and global collaborations with artists like Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Enrique Iglesias.