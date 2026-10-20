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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMr Faisu, Tanya's Wedding Reception: Farah Khan, Munawar Faruqui And More Celebs Attend

Mr Faisu, Tanya's Wedding Reception: Farah Khan, Munawar Faruqui And More Celebs Attend

Mr Faisu and wife Tanya hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Farah Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Sana Khan attended the celebration as the newlyweds dazzled in their wedding looks.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
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  • Ankita Lokhande, Sana Khan also joined star-studded event.

Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Mr Faisu recently hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai with his wife, Tanya. The celebration was attended by several celebrities from the television and entertainment industries. Photos and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media, with the newlyweds stealing the spotlight.

Mr Faisu And Tanya's Grand Reception In Mumbai

Mr Faisu, whose real name is Faisal Shaikh, tied the knot with Tanya in a nikah ceremony in Madinah on October 10. He had shared pictures from the wedding on social media, announcing the happy news to his fans. Following their wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Monday night. Both looked stunning in their traditional wedding outfits, and several celebrities joined them to celebrate the special occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

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Munawar Faruqui Arrives With Wife Mahjabeen

Several well-known personalities attended Mr Faisu and Tanya's wedding reception. Comedian Munawar Faruqui arrived with his wife, Mahjabeen. The couple posed together at the event and congratulated the newlyweds.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Farah Khan Attends The Reception

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was also among the guests at the celebration. She wore a red traditional outfit and posed for photographs with Mr Faisu and Tanya. Actress Ankita Lokhande attended the reception with her husband, Vicky Jain. She looked stunning in a purple saree as the couple joined the celebrations.

शादी के बाद मिस्टर फैजू-तान्या का ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन, लाल जोड़े में बला की खूबसूरत लगीं दुल्हन, ये सेलेब्स हुए शामिल

Also Read: Salman Khan Makes First Appearance After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Spotted With Heavy Security At Mumbai Airport

Sana Khan And Adnan Shaikh Also Attend

Former actress Sana Khan attended the reception with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. The couple drew attention with their appearance at the event. Mr Faisu's close friend Adnan Shaikh also attended the celebration with his wife and family. The Mumbai reception turned into a star-studded affair, with several celebrities joining Mr Faisu and Tanya to celebrate their wedding.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which celebrities attended Mr Faisu's reception?

Several well-known personalities attended, including Munawar Faruqui, Farah Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Sana Khan, and Adnan Shaikh. They joined the couple to celebrate their special occasion.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Munawar Faruqui Wedding Mr Faisu Tanya
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