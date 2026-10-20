Mr Faisu, Tanya's Wedding Reception: Farah Khan, Munawar Faruqui And More Celebs Attend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ankita Lokhande, Sana Khan also joined star-studded event.

Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Mr Faisu recently hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai with his wife, Tanya. The celebration was attended by several celebrities from the television and entertainment industries. Photos and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media, with the newlyweds stealing the spotlight.

Mr Faisu And Tanya's Grand Reception In Mumbai

Mr Faisu, whose real name is Faisal Shaikh, tied the knot with Tanya in a nikah ceremony in Madinah on October 10. He had shared pictures from the wedding on social media, announcing the happy news to his fans. Following their wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Monday night. Both looked stunning in their traditional wedding outfits, and several celebrities joined them to celebrate the special occasion.

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Munawar Faruqui Arrives With Wife Mahjabeen

Several well-known personalities attended Mr Faisu and Tanya's wedding reception. Comedian Munawar Faruqui arrived with his wife, Mahjabeen. The couple posed together at the event and congratulated the newlyweds.

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Farah Khan Attends The Reception

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was also among the guests at the celebration. She wore a red traditional outfit and posed for photographs with Mr Faisu and Tanya. Actress Ankita Lokhande attended the reception with her husband, Vicky Jain. She looked stunning in a purple saree as the couple joined the celebrations.

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Sana Khan And Adnan Shaikh Also Attend

Former actress Sana Khan attended the reception with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. The couple drew attention with their appearance at the event. Mr Faisu's close friend Adnan Shaikh also attended the celebration with his wife and family. The Mumbai reception turned into a star-studded affair, with several celebrities joining Mr Faisu and Tanya to celebrate their wedding.