Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran producer Jayanta Mukherjee passed away on November 12.

Son of legendary Hemant Kumar, he produced several films.

He was married to veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee.

Their elder daughter Payal passed away in 2019.

Film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, passed away on Thursday, November 12. He had reportedly been unwell for some time. The news was confirmed by BN Tiwari of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in a conversation with IANS.

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Who Was Jayanta Mukherjee?

Jayanta Mukherjee, fondly known as Babu among friends and family, was the son of legendary singer-composer Hemant Kumar. He worked as a producer in the film and television industry, with credits including Mazaaq (1975) and Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979). He was also associated with the television serial Talaash (1992).

Jayanta Mukherjee And Moushumi Chatterjee’s Marriage

Jayanta and Moushumi Chatterjee had been married for more than five decades. Moushumi began her acting career as a teenager with the Bengali film Balika Badhu. She married Jayanta at a young age, and the couple later moved to Bombay, where she continued to build her career in films.

In an interview earlier this year, the actress recalled that she was in Class 10 when her engagement was fixed, and that the wedding took place soon afterwards.

The couple had two daughters, Megha Mukherjee and Payal Mukherjee. Their elder daughter, Payal, passed away in December 2019 at the age of 45. She had been suffering from juvenile diabetes and remained in a coma for a prolonged period. Her health had required repeated hospital visits since 2017.

In 2018, Moushumi and Jayanta had approached the Bombay High Court seeking guardianship of Payal amid concerns about her deteriorating health.

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Moushumi Chatterjee’s Career

Moushumi Chatterjee is regarded as one of the prominent actresses of Hindi cinema. Over the years, she has appeared in several films, including Anuraag, Naina, Kacche Dhaage, Benaam, Humshakal and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Alongside her work in Hindi films, she has also been associated with Bengali cinema. The actress later ventured into politics.

(With inputs from IANS)