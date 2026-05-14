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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar ‘Divorce’: Couple Living Separately For 6 Months, Businessman Felt Ignored After Marriage - Report

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar ‘Divorce’: Couple Living Separately For 6 Months, Businessman Felt Ignored After Marriage - Report

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have reportedly been living separately for the past six months and have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mouni Roy dismissed divorce rumors, requesting privacy from media.
  • Reports suggest marital issues stem from husband feeling ignored.
  • Couple reportedly living separately for six months, seeking counseling.
  • Mouni and Suraj married in 2022, wedding had mixed traditions.

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have been making headlines ever since the actor deleted or archived her wedding pictures on Instagram, and the Dubai-based businessman deactivated or deleted his account after allegedly unfollowing each other on the Meta-owned platform. The social media activity led to speculation about trouble in their marriage, with several reports claiming that the two had already separated. Rumours further have it that Suraj had cheated on Mouni and “used” her for “money and fame”. However, the actor later addressed the speculation through a statement on Instagram. “Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives. Give us space and privacy. Thanks,” she wrote on Instagram Story with a folded hand emoticon.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar ‘Divorce’

Now, fresh reports have hinted at a possible reason behind the couple’s alleged split. According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, the Dubai-based businessman reportedly felt ignored after marriage, and the couple has allegedly been living separately for the past six months.

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“Mouni Roy’s long-distance marriage with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar is over. The longing has disappeared, the passion has evaporated and the fights have escalated. Barring a miracle, the two of them are not getting back together,” Lalwani wrote on Instagram.

He further claimed that the couple has “not been staying together at all for the past six months” and added that Mouni has been changing residences during this period.

The veteran journalist also alleged that the actor has been consulting lawyers and may soon attend a counselling session along with Suraj.

“Mouni has also been talking to a couple of lawyers. If things proceed fast, a counselling session awaits her and, of course, Suraj as well. So yeah, they haven’t applied for divorce as some mediapersons have reported, at least not yet,” he added.

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Lalwani also hinted at what may have caused friction in the relationship. According to him, Suraj allegedly felt overlooked in Mumbai.

“A source reveals that while he may be loaded with money, Suraj often felt whenever he was in Mumbai that hardly anybody seemed to know him, unlike his wife, who is recognised almost everywhere,” he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Vickey Lalwani (@iamvickeylalwani)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa that followed both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's marriage rumors circulating?

Rumors began when Mouni Roy deleted her wedding pictures on Instagram and Suraj Nambiar deactivated his account, leading to speculation about marital issues.

Did Mouni Roy address the rumors about her marriage?

Yes, Mouni Roy addressed the speculation through an Instagram Story, requesting media not to publish false narratives and to give them privacy.

What is the alleged reason for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's separation?

Reports suggest Suraj Nambiar felt ignored after marriage and that the couple has been living separately for the past six months due to escalating fights.

Are Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar getting a divorce?

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, they have not applied for divorce yet, though Mouni has been consulting lawyers and may attend counseling with Suraj.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar
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