Mouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy's upcoming films include 'The Wives' and 'Hai Jawani'.

TV actress Mouni Roy has been making headlines due to rumours around her personal life. Reports of her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar surfaced recently after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Adding fuel to the speculation, Mouni is said to have deleted her wedding photos, while Suraj has deactivated his Instagram account.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Mouni nor Suraj has officially reacted to the divorce rumours. However, Mouni has now shared her first post amid the ongoing speculation, and which is quickly going viral.

Mouni Roy’s First Post Amid Divorce Rumours

Amid reports of trouble in her marriage, Mouni took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post - though she did not address the rumours directly. Instead, she posted a series of pictures with her sister Rupali Kadyan, wishing her on her birthday.

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Notably, Suraj was absent from all the photos.

In the caption, Mouni wrote, "My sister, through joy and sorrow… happy birthday, my everything. I love your wit, your humour, your inner beauty, and everything that makes you who you are. I love you! No words can express how much I love you - and you know that. By the way, you are a witch."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

How Did The Divorce Rumours Begin?

The rumours began circulating on Tuesday morning when fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports soon claimed that the couple might have separated and are no longer living together.

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Amid this, Suraj deactivated his Instagram account. It was also reported that Mouni’s close friend, actress Disha Patani, had unfollowed Suraj before his account was taken down.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony held in Goa. The wedding was conducted as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Work Front

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film The Wives, where she plays a significant role alongside Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala.

She also has David Dhawan’s romantic film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.