Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral

Mouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral

Amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy shares her first Instagram post - an emotional birthday note for her sister, while staying silent on the ongoing speculation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mouni Roy's upcoming films include 'The Wives' and 'Hai Jawani'.

TV actress Mouni Roy has been making headlines due to rumours around her personal life. Reports of her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar surfaced recently after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Adding fuel to the speculation, Mouni is said to have deleted her wedding photos, while Suraj has deactivated his Instagram account.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Mouni nor Suraj has officially reacted to the divorce rumours. However, Mouni has now shared her first post amid the ongoing speculation, and which is quickly going viral.

Mouni Roy’s First Post Amid Divorce Rumours

Amid reports of trouble in her marriage, Mouni took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post - though she did not address the rumours directly. Instead, she posted a series of pictures with her sister Rupali Kadyan, wishing her on her birthday.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy's Net Worth: Inside Rs 25 Cr Mumbai Home, Luxury Cars And Lavish Lifestyle

Notably, Suraj was absent from all the photos.

In the caption, Mouni wrote, "My sister, through joy and sorrow… happy birthday, my everything. I love your wit, your humour, your inner beauty, and everything that makes you who you are. I love you! No words can express how much I love you - and you know that. By the way, you are a witch."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

How Did The Divorce Rumours Begin?

The rumours began circulating on Tuesday morning when fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports soon claimed that the couple might have separated and are no longer living together.

ALSO READ | Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Salary Revealed: Here’s How Much Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt Earned

Amid this, Suraj deactivated his Instagram account. It was also reported that Mouni’s close friend, actress Disha Patani, had unfollowed Suraj before his account was taken down.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony held in Goa. The wedding was conducted as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Work Front

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film The Wives, where she plays a significant role alongside Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala.

She also has David Dhawan’s romantic film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar get married?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in 2022. Their wedding ceremony was held in Goa and followed both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Mouni Roy Husband
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Mouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral
Mouni Roy’s First Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral
Celebrities
Rajinikanth's First Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM Goes Viral: WATCH
Rajinikanth's First Reaction To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM Goes Viral: WATCH
Celebrities
Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version Will Not Be A Copy Of Mohanlal's Original, Makers Confirm
Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version Will Not Be A Copy Of Mohanlal's Original, Makers Confirm
Celebrities
Mouni Roy's Net Worth: Inside Rs 25 Cr Mumbai Home, Luxury Cars And Lavish Lifestyle
Mouni Roy's Net Worth: Inside Rs 25 Cr Mumbai Home, Luxury Cars And Lavish Lifestyle
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: NEET Paper Leak Accused Shubham Kherna Confesses to Possessing Leaked Question Paper
BIG REVELATION: Prateek Yadav Taken to Hospital at Night, Claims Gym Partner Surface
BIG UPDATE: PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Cut Convoy Size Amid Nationwide Cost Saving Drive
BIG UPDATE: PM Modi Calls for Spending Cut, Govt Plans Major Cost Control in Cabinet Meet
NEET PAPER LEAK: Supreme Court Petition Demands Re-Exam Under Judicial Supervision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget