Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar confirm separation after four years.

Couple stated decision privately to amicably address matters.

Social media accounts show changes, old posts go viral.

Roy maintains privacy, deleting some recent personal photos.

Mouni Roy has suddenly found herself in the spotlight again, not for a new film or fashion shoot, but for the quiet end of her four‑year marriage to businessman Suraj Nambiar. After months of rumours and social‑media clues, the couple finally confirmed their separation, leaving fans scrolling through old posts, trying to decode what went wrong in one of Bollywood’s most private love stories.

What The Couple Said

Mouni and Suraj announced their decision to part ways through a joint statement shared on social media. They wrote, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.” The message asked followers to respect their privacy as they move through this phase separately.

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Social‑Media Changes

After the divorce news, fans rushed to check the couple’s Instagram profiles. While Suraj reportedly deleted or privatized all pictures with Mouni, her wedding‑related posts with him stayed online for a while, keeping some of their romantic memories visible. At the same time, Mouni turned off comments on her post about the separation, after users dragged in other celebrities like Disha Patani, even though there was no proof linking them to the breakup.

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Viral Old Posts

Old romantic posts from their wedding days in January 2022 have now gone viral once again. Netizens are sharing screenshots of the couple’s cozy pictures and captions, comparing them to their current silence. Some online reports even suggest that Mouni and Suraj have been living separately for weeks and that the divorce is already legal, but neither side has given any further details beyond the joint note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Through it all, Mouni has chosen to stay brief and dignified, deleting or archiving many recent photos with Suraj while still leaving a few glimpses of their past together for those who wish to remember.