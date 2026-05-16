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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMouni Roy Keeps Wedding Posts Intact On Instagram As Fans Relive Her Love Story With Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy Keeps Wedding Posts Intact On Instagram As Fans Relive Her Love Story With Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar confirmed their divorce after four years of marriage. Old wedding pictures and romantic posts resurfaced online as fans reacted to the quiet end of their love story.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 16 May 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar confirm separation after four years.
  • Couple stated decision privately to amicably address matters.
  • Social media accounts show changes, old posts go viral.
  • Roy maintains privacy, deleting some recent personal photos.

Mouni Roy has suddenly found herself in the spotlight again, not for a new film or fashion shoot, but for the quiet end of her four‑year marriage to businessman Suraj Nambiar. After months of rumours and social‑media clues, the couple finally confirmed their separation, leaving fans scrolling through old posts, trying to decode what went wrong in one of Bollywood’s most private love stories. 

 What The Couple Said

 Mouni and Suraj announced their decision to part ways through a joint statement shared on social media. They wrote, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.” The message asked followers to respect their privacy as they move through this phase separately. 

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy Follows Suraj Nambiar On Instagram As Couple Confirms Separation

 Social‑Media Changes

 After the divorce news, fans rushed to check the couple’s Instagram profiles. While Suraj reportedly deleted or privatized all pictures with Mouni, her wedding‑related posts with him stayed online for a while, keeping some of their romantic memories visible. At the same time, Mouni turned off comments on her post about the separation, after users dragged in other celebrities like Disha Patani, even though there was no proof linking them to the breakup. 

ALSO READ | Not Janhvi Kapoor, But This Actress Was The First Choice For Ramcharan's Peddi

 Viral Old Posts  

Old romantic posts from their wedding days in January 2022 have now gone viral once again. Netizens are sharing screenshots of the couple’s cozy pictures and captions, comparing them to their current silence. Some online reports even suggest that Mouni and Suraj have been living separately for weeks and that the divorce is already legal, but neither side has given any further details beyond the joint note. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Through it all, Mouni has chosen to stay brief and dignified, deleting or archiving many recent photos with Suraj while still leaving a few glimpses of their past together for those who wish to remember.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reason for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's separation?

The couple announced their decision to part ways through a joint statement on social media, stating they have decided to address matters privately and amicably.

How did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announce their separation?

They released a joint statement on social media, expressing their dismay at intrusive media attention and requesting privacy.

What changes were observed on their social media profiles after the separation news?

Suraj reportedly deleted or privatized photos with Mouni, while Mouni kept some wedding posts but turned off comments on her separation announcement.

Have Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar provided further details about their divorce?

No, beyond their joint statement, neither side has given further details about their separation or divorce.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar Bollywood Celebrity Goa Wedding Disha Patani Controversy
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