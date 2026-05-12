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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMouni Roy Deletes Wedding Pics, Suraj Nambiar Shuts Instagram Account Amid Divorce Rumours

Mouni Roy Deletes Wedding Pics, Suraj Nambiar Shuts Instagram Account Amid Divorce Rumours

Bollywood star Mouni Roy faces divorce buzz after husband Suraj Nambiar deleted his Instagram amid unfollowing each other. Wedding pics vanished from her profile, sparking fan frenzy.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 May 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's marriage sparks divorce rumors online.
  • Couple unfollowed each other; Roy deleted wedding photos.
  • Nambiar deleted his entire Instagram account amid speculation.
  • Neither Roy nor Nambiar has officially commented publicly.

Is Bollywood star Mouni Roy's fairytale marriage crumbling? Fans are buzzing after her husband Suraj Nambiar deleted his Instagram account amid swirling divorce rumors. The couple, married since January 2022, unfollowed each other online, sparking wild speculation. Wedding photos vanished, leaving everyone asking: Is it over? 

Mouni Roy Deletes Pics

Amid ongoing divorce rumours, actress Mouni Roy has once again grabbed headlines after changes in her social media activity sparked concern among fans. Reports suggest that Mouni Roy deletes pics with her husband Suraj Nambiar from her Instagram account, leading to fresh speculation about trouble in their marriage

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Suraj Nambiar Deletes Instagram Account

Sharp-eyed fans first noticed Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports say Mouni deleted all pictures of Suraj, including their wedding snaps, from her profile. Suraj took it further by wiping out his entire account after the rumors hit the internet. Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar has deleted or have deactivated his Instagram handle after the news about their alleged divorce broke the internet.

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Fan Reactions Pour In

Netizens flooded social media with questions. Some asked outright, “Are they getting divorced?”  Others wondered what went wrong in the once-picture-perfect relationship. Fans are questioning as to how the duo, known for setting relationship goals, now faces separation talk just four years after tying the knot. No official reason has surfaced yet. 

No Comments From The Couple

Neither Mouni nor Suraj has spoken publicly. There has been no official confirmation from either Mouni Roy or Suraj Nambiar regarding the rumours.While the photos of the couple are no longer visible on her page, fueling the fire. Fans woke up to the unfollow news, with Mouni heading to Cannes 2026 amid the drama. 

What's Next for Mouni?

Mouni, famous for Naagin, often shared vacation pics with Suraj before this. But recently they stopped posting togethe. As rumors grow, all eyes are on the actress. Will she address the split? For now, silence rules, but social media sleuths keep digging. Fans reacted fast to the changes, while the mystery around divorce deepens.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mouni Roy getting divorced from her husband Suraj Nambiar?

Speculation about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's divorce is rife due to changes in their social media activity. Neither has officially confirmed or denied the rumors.

Why are fans speculating about Mouni Roy's marriage troubles?

Fans are concerned because Mouni Roy deleted pictures of Suraj Nambiar from her Instagram, and Suraj deleted his entire Instagram account. They also reportedly unfollowed each other.

Has Mouni Roy or Suraj Nambiar commented on the divorce rumors?

No, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has made any public statements or official comments regarding the divorce rumors.

When did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar get married?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in January 2022.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Naagin Actress Bollywood Couple Suraj Nambiar Instagram Unfollow Divorce Rumors
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