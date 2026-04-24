Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His story highlights resilience overcoming childhood trauma.

In a shocking disclosure that stunned fans, comedian Munawar Faruqui bared his soul about his mother's painful death, blaming years of abuse from his father. The Bigg Boss 17 winner shared how family secrets and denial robbed him of even grieving properly. This emotional story from his tough childhood reveals the scars behind his success.

Munawar Faruqui's Traumatic Childhood

Comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about his traumatic past in an interview with content creator Prakhar Gupta. At just 13 years old, he lost his mother to a heartbreaking suicide by poison after enduring a 22-year marriage filled with hardship and abuse. "She never got any kind of appreciation from her family. She was very patient, but that sabr (patience) has a limit," Faruqui said.

Recalling the fateful morning, Faruqui described being woken up and rushed to the hospital. There, he learned the devastating truth: his mother had taken poison. "I was 13 years old, and someone woke me up in the morning and told me that she was in the hospital. When I reached there, I found out that my family refused to tell anyone that she had taken poison, for reasons I never understood," he shared. A family friend who was a nurse helped by alerting staff, shifting her to the emergency room, but it was too late, she passed away.

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Munawar's Bond With Father

The abuse from his "villain"-like father haunted Faruqui. He witnessed the cruelty but felt helpless. After her death, he wasn't even allowed time to mourn. Instead, he was thrust into family duties right away, hiding the real cause from everyone, which caused confusion and pain.

Initially furious with his father, Faruqui later forgave him after seeing his suffering. Two years post-tragedy, his father suffered a paralytic attack, leaving 80% of his body paralyzed for 11 years. "Initially, I was very angry at my father, but when I saw… I let my anger go... You start telling yourself that he did something wrong, but he got something for it too; he's suffering as well," Faruqui reflected. He added in Hindi, “Iss insaan se mai kya nafrat karu (How do I hate this person)? He doesn't have anyone besides you. That situation made me forgiving, and then you keep letting go of everything, and nothing affects you anymore.”

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Now 33, Faruqui's journey from poverty and loss to stardom shows his resilience. This revelation highlights the personal battles behind his public smile, inspiring many facing similar struggles.