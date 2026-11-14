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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Money Isn't The Problem': Sharad Kapoor Slams Poverty Rumours After Viral Video; Appeals For Good Roles

'Money Isn't The Problem': Sharad Kapoor Slams Poverty Rumours After Viral Video; Appeals For Good Roles

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor has officially broken his silence after a recent viral video sparked major concerns about his living conditions. Dismissing financial struggles, he is appealing for work.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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  • Dogs temporarily with friend, actor prioritizes full recovery.

Putting an end to the widespread speculation surrounding his well-being, Josh fame actor Sharad Kapoor has come forward to clarify the reality behind a highly publicised viral video. Recently, distressing footage of the actor's unkempt Khar residence surfaced online, leading fans and netizens to mistakenly assume he was battling severe poverty and animal cruelty allegations. However, the veteran Bollywood star has now firmly shut down these distressing rumours, stating that a severe leg injury temporarily derailed his domestic life, and he is entirely focused on making a strong acting comeback.

'Money Is Not The Issue'

Following the initial viral video, fellow actor and animal activist Jaya Bhattacharya visited Kapoor and shared a new video on Instagram to clear the air. In the clip, Kapoor made a direct appeal to the film industry and the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) for acting opportunities.

Also Read: ‘Jab Nahi Tha, Toh Maangte The; Ab Mil Raha Hai Toh…’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Thought-Provoking Life Lesson

"I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support," he stated. Emphasising his capabilities, the actor added, "I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jayaa Bhatacharrya (@jaya.bhattacharya)

The Football Injury In Barcelona

Addressing the poor state of his home, Kapoor revealed that he had suffered a serious leg fracture while playing football in Barcelona. Mocking his own mishap, he shared, "I went to play football in Barcelona like an idiot. Looking at all great players, I thought I too was Messi, and that attitude injured my leg."

The actor assured fans that doctors expect him to make a full recovery within the next two months. Eyeing a return to the sets by January, Kapoor expressed a strong desire to explore digital platforms, specifically mentioning streaming giants like Netflix and JioCinema, citing their massive reach.

Also Read: 'Japnaam, It's A Wrap': Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Successfully Conclude Filming For 'Aashram Season 4'

The Viral Video

The controversy erupted when an NGO, HW Foundation, posted a video showing the actor lying on a mattress surrounded by filth and animal waste, accompanied by his four dogs. This led to immediate assumptions about his financial ruin. However, his longtime friend Hema Singh quickly stepped in to debunk the claims.

Singh clarified that Kapoor owns a spacious 3 BHK apartment in a posh locality, but the combination of his fractured leg and the responsibilities of a newborn baby made it incredibly difficult for the family to maintain the house and care for the pets. Kapoor has since temporarily handed over his dogs to Singh with his full consent, promising to take them back once he shifts to a new residence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sharad Kapoor's plans for his acting career?

He is appealing to the film industry and CINTAA for acting opportunities, aiming to return to sets by January. He expressed interest in exploring digital platforms like Netflix and JioCinema.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bollywood News CINTAA SHARAD KAPOOR
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