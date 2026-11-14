Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dogs temporarily with friend, actor prioritizes full recovery.

Putting an end to the widespread speculation surrounding his well-being, Josh fame actor Sharad Kapoor has come forward to clarify the reality behind a highly publicised viral video. Recently, distressing footage of the actor's unkempt Khar residence surfaced online, leading fans and netizens to mistakenly assume he was battling severe poverty and animal cruelty allegations. However, the veteran Bollywood star has now firmly shut down these distressing rumours, stating that a severe leg injury temporarily derailed his domestic life, and he is entirely focused on making a strong acting comeback.

'Money Is Not The Issue'

Following the initial viral video, fellow actor and animal activist Jaya Bhattacharya visited Kapoor and shared a new video on Instagram to clear the air. In the clip, Kapoor made a direct appeal to the film industry and the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) for acting opportunities.

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"I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support," he stated. Emphasising his capabilities, the actor added, "I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayaa Bhatacharrya (@jaya.bhattacharya)

The Football Injury In Barcelona

Addressing the poor state of his home, Kapoor revealed that he had suffered a serious leg fracture while playing football in Barcelona. Mocking his own mishap, he shared, "I went to play football in Barcelona like an idiot. Looking at all great players, I thought I too was Messi, and that attitude injured my leg."

The actor assured fans that doctors expect him to make a full recovery within the next two months. Eyeing a return to the sets by January, Kapoor expressed a strong desire to explore digital platforms, specifically mentioning streaming giants like Netflix and JioCinema, citing their massive reach.

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The Viral Video

The controversy erupted when an NGO, HW Foundation, posted a video showing the actor lying on a mattress surrounded by filth and animal waste, accompanied by his four dogs. This led to immediate assumptions about his financial ruin. However, his longtime friend Hema Singh quickly stepped in to debunk the claims.

Singh clarified that Kapoor owns a spacious 3 BHK apartment in a posh locality, but the combination of his fractured leg and the responsibilities of a newborn baby made it incredibly difficult for the family to maintain the house and care for the pets. Kapoor has since temporarily handed over his dogs to Singh with his full consent, promising to take them back once he shifts to a new residence.