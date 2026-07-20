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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | How Drew Barrymore Believes Pain Shapes Your Greatest Strength

Quote Of The Day | How Drew Barrymore Believes Pain Shapes Your Greatest Strength

Monday Inspirational Quote Of The Day: Drew Barrymore's quote reminds us that life's toughest challenges can shape our greatest strengths, encouraging resilience, growth and hope through adversity.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Drew Barrymore, child star, overcame struggles to succeed.
  • She states pain can become life's greatest strength.
  • This philosophy suggests adversity builds resilience, courage, empathy.
  • Her life journey consistently embodies this philosophy.

Drew Barrymore is an acclaimed American actress, producer, author and television host whose career spans more than four decades. Rising to fame as a child star in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), she experienced remarkable success alongside personal struggles, including addiction and intense media scrutiny at a young age. Barrymore later rebuilt her life and career, becoming one of Hollywood's most admired personalities. Her journey of resilience, self-discovery and reinvention has made her an inspiring voice on overcoming adversity and embracing life's challenges.

Quote And Its Meaning

"Life is very interesting… in the end, some of your greatest pains, become your greatest strengths." – Drew Barrymore

This quote reflects the idea that difficult experiences often shape us into stronger, wiser and more compassionate individuals. Barrymore suggests that pain is not merely something to endure but something that can become a source of personal growth. Life's setbacks, heartbreaks and failures may feel overwhelming in the moment, yet they often teach resilience, courage and empathy. Rather than allowing hardships to define us negatively, we can use them as stepping stones towards a better future. The message by Drew Barrymore encourages people to trust that even their darkest moments can eventually lead to newfound confidence as well as strength.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Why Audrey Hepburn Believed Nothing Is Truly Impossible

Why This Monday Motivation Quote Matters

As the week starts, Barrymore's words offer an opportunity to pause and reflect on our personal growth. Rather than allowing setbacks to define us, they remind us that resilience is built through perseverance. Every obstacle overcome becomes a lesson, and every difficult chapter has the potential to shape a stronger version of ourselves. This Friday, let this quote inspire you to embrace your journey and trust that even life's hardest moments can lead to lasting strength.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Drew Barrymore first become famous?

Drew Barrymore rose to fame as a child star in the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Her acclaimed career as an actress, producer, author, and host has now spanned more than four decades.

What is Drew Barrymore's quote about pain and strength?

Drew Barrymore's quote is:

What is the meaning behind Drew Barrymore's quote?

The quote suggests that difficult experiences can shape individuals into stronger, wiser, and more compassionate people. Pain is seen not just as something to endure, but as a source of resilience, courage, and empathy.

When and where did Drew Barrymore say this quote?

Drew Barrymore has shared this quote during various interviews and public discussions, reflecting on her life experiences. There is no widely verified record of a specific date or event where she first uttered these exact words.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drew Barrymore Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Monday Motivation Quote
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