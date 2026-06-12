Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Societal pressure adds to their challenging journey for parenthood.

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, 43, has spoken openly about a deeply personal phase of her life, her ongoing efforts to become a mother after nine years of marriage with actor Vikrant Singh. The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade, have been trying to start a family for some time now, including undergoing IVF treatment, which unfortunately did not work out.

Monalisa’s IVF Attempts Did Not Succeed

In a recent conversation, Vikrant shared how this journey has been emotionally complex for both of them. He said there are moments when he feels strong and composed, but there are also times when things become confusing and emotionally heavy. Over the years, their priorities have shifted; what once revolved around work and success has slowly moved towards thoughts of starting a family.

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He also spoke about the pressure that often comes from family and society, especially after many years of marriage. While he understands the concern, he said that not everything in life can be timed or forced. According to him, having a child is not something that can be planned overnight, no matter how much one wants it.

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Vikrant further shared that despite their repeated attempts, including IVF, the results haven’t been successful so far. He added that both he and Monalisa are navigating this phase together, even if it affects them differently at times. Some days are easier than others, but they continue to support each other through it all.

Their conversation reflects a reality many couples quietly go through where hope, disappointment, and patience often exist side by side. It also highlights how personal and sensitive the journey to parenthood can be, especially when it doesn’t go as planned.