Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Looks range from elaborately traditional to subtly elegant options.

Chhath Puja is just around the corner, and preparations for the festival are already underway. Along with the rituals, choosing the traditional outfit is an important part of the celebrations for many women. A saree is a popular choice for the occasion, offering an elegant blend of tradition and style. If you are looking for ideas for your festive wardrobe this year, take inspiration from Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey, Monalisa, Kajal Raghwani, Anjana Singh and Neelam Giri, whose colourful saree looks offer options for different tastes.

Akshara Singh’s Embroidered Green Saree

Akshara Singh looks stunning in a deep green saree featuring an elaborate multicoloured embroidered border. She has paired it with a matching green blouse with gold detailing on the sleeves. Her traditional look is completed with a heavy gold choker, matching earrings, a long necklace and stacked bangles. The flowers tucked into her neatly tied hair and the red bindi add to the festive appeal.

Rani Chatterjee’s Yellow Saree

Rani Chatterjee’s bright yellow saree is a beautiful option for those who prefer a simple yet traditional festive look. The saree features a contrasting red and green border, which adds colour to the outfit. She has draped the pallu over her head and paired the look with a red blouse, a small nose ring, a red bindi and traditional bangles. The overall appearance is graceful and rooted in tradition.

Amrapali Dubey’s Yellow And Red Look

Amrapali Dubey opts for a vibrant yellow drape paired with a red blouse featuring white patterned detailing. Her look stands out with a statement gold nose ring, a traditional necklace and several colourful bangles. The yellow pallu, sindoor and traditional jewellery give her appearance a festive touch, making it an option for those who love elaborate ethnic styling.

Monalisa’s Orange Saree With Red Blouse

Monalisa experiments with a bright colour combination, wearing an orange-yellow saree with a red blouse featuring golden stripes. The saree has a contrasting golden border that complements the blouse. She completes the look with traditional earrings, a statement necklace, bangles and a red bindi. Her open, wavy hair adds a touch of glamour to the otherwise traditional ensemble.

Kajal Raghwani’s Red Banarasi Saree

Kajal Raghwani makes a statement in a traditional red Banarasi-style saree featuring intricate golden embroidery and a richly decorated border. She has draped the pallu over her head and paired the outfit with a matching red blouse. Her heavy gold jewellery, including a statement nose ring, necklace and bangles, adds to the traditional appeal. The look is particularly suited to those who prefer a rich and elaborate festive appearance.

Anjana Singh’s Traditional Red Saree

Anjana Singh is seen wearing a red saree with intricate golden patterns and a contrasting decorative border. She complements the outfit with a traditional gold necklace, oversized earrings and a maang tikka. Her red bangles and neatly styled hair complete the look. The combination of rich colours and statement jewellery gives her ensemble a classic festive appearance.

Neelam Giri’s Sky Blue Saree

Neelam Giri offers a refreshing alternative to the usual red and yellow festive colours in a sky blue saree with a subtle checked pattern and a contrasting light-coloured border. She pairs it with a matching blouse featuring silver-toned sleeves.

Keeping the styling relatively simple, she wears a delicate necklace and leaves her hair open. This look is ideal for those who prefer understated elegance.