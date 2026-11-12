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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMonalisa, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey And More Bhojpuri Stars' Saree Looks To Bookmark For Chhath Puja

Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey And More Bhojpuri Stars' Saree Looks To Bookmark For Chhath Puja

Looking for saree inspiration for Chhath Puja 2026? Take a look at the festive styles of Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Monalisa and other Bhojpuri actresses.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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  • Looks range from elaborately traditional to subtly elegant options.

Chhath Puja is just around the corner, and preparations for the festival are already underway. Along with the rituals, choosing the traditional outfit is an important part of the celebrations for many women. A saree is a popular choice for the occasion, offering an elegant blend of tradition and style. If you are looking for ideas for your festive wardrobe this year, take inspiration from Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey, Monalisa, Kajal Raghwani, Anjana Singh and Neelam Giri, whose colourful saree looks offer options for different tastes.

Akshara Singh’s Embroidered Green Saree

Akshara Singh looks stunning in a deep green saree featuring an elaborate multicoloured embroidered border. She has paired it with a matching green blouse with gold detailing on the sleeves. Her traditional look is completed with a heavy gold choker, matching earrings, a long necklace and stacked bangles. The flowers tucked into her neatly tied hair and the red bindi add to the festive appeal.

छठ पूजा का त्योहार बस आने ही वाला है. इस मौके पर महिलाएं पूजा की तैयारियों के साथ-साथ अपने आउटफिट की तैयारी भी करती नजर आ रही हैं. इस खास अवसर पर महिलाएं अक्सर साड़ी पहनना पसंद करती हैं. अगर आप भी छठ पूजा पर ट्रेडिशनल और खूबसूरत लुक ट्राई करना चाहती हैं, तो अक्षरा सिंह के ग्रीन साड़ी लुक से इंस्पिरेशन ले सकती हैं.

Rani Chatterjee’s Yellow Saree

Rani Chatterjee’s bright yellow saree is a beautiful option for those who prefer a simple yet traditional festive look. The saree features a contrasting red and green border, which adds colour to the outfit. She has draped the pallu over her head and paired the look with a red blouse, a small nose ring, a red bindi and traditional bangles. The overall appearance is graceful and rooted in tradition.

रानी चटर्जी का पीली साड़ी वाला लुक छठ पूजा के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है. इस साड़ी के साथ हल्की ज्वेलरी आपके लुक को और खूबसूरत बना सकती है. यह लुक उन लड़कियों के लिए बेहतरीन है, जो इस छठ पूजा पर सिंपल के साथ एलिगेंट अंदाज अपनाना चाहती हैं.

Amrapali Dubey’s Yellow And Red Look

Amrapali Dubey opts for a vibrant yellow drape paired with a red blouse featuring white patterned detailing. Her look stands out with a statement gold nose ring, a traditional necklace and several colourful bangles. The yellow pallu, sindoor and traditional jewellery give her appearance a festive touch, making it an option for those who love elaborate ethnic styling.

आम्रपाली दुबे का पीली साड़ी वाला लुक भी छठ पूजा के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है. अगर आपको साड़ी के साथ हैवी ज्वेलरी पहनना पसंद है, तो यह लुक आपके लिए अच्छा ऑप्शन हो सकता है. पीली साड़ी के साथ बड़ी नथ, चूड़ियां और मांग में सिंदूर लगाकर आप भी छठ पूजा पर इस अंदाज में तैयार हो सकती हैं.

Monalisa’s Orange Saree With Red Blouse

Monalisa experiments with a bright colour combination, wearing an orange-yellow saree with a red blouse featuring golden stripes. The saree has a contrasting golden border that complements the blouse. She completes the look with traditional earrings, a statement necklace, bangles and a red bindi. Her open, wavy hair adds a touch of glamour to the otherwise traditional ensemble.

अगर आप इस छठ पूजा पर कुछ अलग रंगों का कॉम्बिनेशन ट्राई करना चाहती हैं, तो मोनालिसा का यह लुक अपना सकती हैं. पीली साड़ी के साथ लाल ब्लाउज पहनकर आप अपने लुक को खास बना सकती हैं. इसके साथ मैचिंग चूड़ियां और गोल्ड ज्वेलरी आपके लुक में चार चांद लगा देंगी.

Kajal Raghwani’s Red Banarasi Saree

Kajal Raghwani makes a statement in a traditional red Banarasi-style saree featuring intricate golden embroidery and a richly decorated border. She has draped the pallu over her head and paired the outfit with a matching red blouse. Her heavy gold jewellery, including a statement nose ring, necklace and bangles, adds to the traditional appeal. The look is particularly suited to those who prefer a rich and elaborate festive appearance.

अगर आप इस छठ पूजा पर बनारसी साड़ी के साथ लाल रंग पहनना चाहती हैं, तो काजल राघवानी का यह लुक आपके लिए परफेक्ट है. लाल बनारसी साड़ी के साथ गोल्ड ज्वेलरी, बड़ी नथ और सिर पर पल्लू लेकर आप भी खूबसूरत ट्रेडिशनल लुक अपना सकती हैं.

Anjana Singh’s Traditional Red Saree

Anjana Singh is seen wearing a red saree with intricate golden patterns and a contrasting decorative border. She complements the outfit with a traditional gold necklace, oversized earrings and a maang tikka. Her red bangles and neatly styled hair complete the look. The combination of rich colours and statement jewellery gives her ensemble a classic festive appearance.

अगर आपको सिंपल के साथ खूबसूरत साड़ी पहनना पसंद है, तो अंजना सिंह का यह रेड साड़ी लुक ट्राई कर सकती हैं. इसके साथ मैचिंग चूड़ियां, बिंदी और हल्का मेकअप आपके लुक को और खूबसूरत बना देगा.

Neelam Giri’s Sky Blue Saree

Neelam Giri offers a refreshing alternative to the usual red and yellow festive colours in a sky blue saree with a subtle checked pattern and a contrasting light-coloured border. She pairs it with a matching blouse featuring silver-toned sleeves.

अगर आप इस छठ पूजा पर लाल और पीली साड़ी से कुछ अलग पहनना चाहती हैं, तो नीलम गिरी की स्काई ब्लू साड़ी से आइडिया ले सकती हैं. इसके साथ मैचिंग ब्लाउज, हल्की ज्वेलरी और हल्का मेकअप आपके लुक को सादा और खूबसूरत बनाएगा.

Keeping the styling relatively simple, she wears a delicate necklace and leaves her hair open. This look is ideal for those who prefer understated elegance.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which actress features a rich, elaborate red Banarasi saree for inspiration?

Kajal Raghwani presents a traditional red Banarasi-style saree with intricate golden embroidery. This look, complemented by heavy gold jewelry, is perfect for those preferring a rich and elaborate festive appearance.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monalisa Bhojpuri Akshara Singh Saree Looks Bhojpuri Actresses Chhath Puja 2026
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