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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMonali Thakur Promises Diljit Dosanjh A Bengali Feast, Including Mishti Doi, Ahead Of Kolkata Concert

Monali Thakur Promises Diljit Dosanjh A Bengali Feast, Including Mishti Doi, Ahead Of Kolkata Concert

Monali Thakur promises Diljit Dosanjh a Bengali feast and Mishti Doi ahead of his December 19 Kolkata concert. She also requests a Bengali song.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monali Thakur promised Diljit a complete Bengali feast.
  • Diljit playfully reminded Monali about a Mishti Doi promise.
  • Monali believes Diljit will love Bengali cuisine, stay in Kolkata.
  • She also requested Diljit sing a Bengali song in Kolkata.

Singer and actress Monali Thakur has a special food invitation for Diljit Dosanjh. After the Punjabi singer playfully reminded her about a long-standing promise to treat him to Mishti Doi, Monali has offered to take things a step further with a complete Bengali feast. She is confident that once Diljit gets a taste of Kolkata’s traditional cuisine, he won’t be in a hurry to leave the city.

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Monali Thakur Promises Diljit Dosanjh A Bengali Feast

On Friday, November 13, Monali shared a video on her official Instagram account in response to Diljit’s playful complaint that she had never treated him to Mishti Doi, despite promising to do so.

In the clip, Monali said she would happily serve him the popular Bengali dessert. However, she insisted that he first try a full Bengali meal, rather than heading straight for the sweet treat.

She said in the clip, "Pajji, you remembered me after so many years and that too, you remembered me for Mishti Doi. That is so sweet. Now I will have to feed you Mishti Doi."

"However, I can't just feed you Mishti Doi because that's just dessert. So you need to have the entire meal before that. So now you have to eat the entire Bengali meal. Because I know if you get a chance to eat what we eat. If I feed you the proper Bengali meal, you won't leave Kolkata and go back. I can say this with a guarantee. I can say this with assurance. You just tell me the date and the time. No matter where I am in the world. I will definitely come and feed you."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "When Butter Chicken meets Mishti Doi!! Paajii!! @diljitdosanjh .(sic),"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03)

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Monali Requests Diljit To Sing A Bengali Song In Kolkata

Diljit is scheduled to perform in Kolkata on December 19, 2026, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. The concert will take place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium.

Monali also had a special request for the singer ahead of the show. She urged him to include at least one Bengali song in his concert setlist, saying the audience would love the gesture.

"If you sing a Bengali song there. This is my request. Please sing a Bengali song. Which they know. You can't even imagine what is going to happen. It will be amazing. If you need suggestions. I will DM. I will DM the entire list."

(With inuts from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What special invitation did Monali Thakur extend to Diljit Dosanjh?

Monali Thakur invited Diljit Dosanjh for a complete Bengali feast, not just Mishti Doi, after he reminded her of a long-standing promise. She believes he won't want to leave Kolkata once he tastes the traditional cuisine.

Why did Monali Thakur promise Diljit Dosanjh a Bengali feast?

Diljit playfully reminded Monali about her unfulfilled promise to treat him to Mishti Doi. In response, she offered him a full Bengali meal before the dessert.

When and where will Diljit Dosanjh perform in Kolkata?

Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Kolkata on December 19, 2026. His concert, part of the Aura India Tour, will be held at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

What special request did Monali Thakur have for Diljit's Kolkata concert?

Monali requested Diljit to include at least one Bengali song in his concert setlist for his performance in Kolkata. She believes the audience would greatly appreciate the gesture.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Mishti Doi Monali Thakur KOLKATA AURA India Tour 2026
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