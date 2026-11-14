Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monali Thakur promised Diljit a complete Bengali feast.

Diljit playfully reminded Monali about a Mishti Doi promise.

Monali believes Diljit will love Bengali cuisine, stay in Kolkata.

She also requested Diljit sing a Bengali song in Kolkata.

Singer and actress Monali Thakur has a special food invitation for Diljit Dosanjh. After the Punjabi singer playfully reminded her about a long-standing promise to treat him to Mishti Doi, Monali has offered to take things a step further with a complete Bengali feast. She is confident that once Diljit gets a taste of Kolkata’s traditional cuisine, he won’t be in a hurry to leave the city.

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Monali Thakur Promises Diljit Dosanjh A Bengali Feast

On Friday, November 13, Monali shared a video on her official Instagram account in response to Diljit’s playful complaint that she had never treated him to Mishti Doi, despite promising to do so.

In the clip, Monali said she would happily serve him the popular Bengali dessert. However, she insisted that he first try a full Bengali meal, rather than heading straight for the sweet treat.

She said in the clip, "Pajji, you remembered me after so many years and that too, you remembered me for Mishti Doi. That is so sweet. Now I will have to feed you Mishti Doi."

"However, I can't just feed you Mishti Doi because that's just dessert. So you need to have the entire meal before that. So now you have to eat the entire Bengali meal. Because I know if you get a chance to eat what we eat. If I feed you the proper Bengali meal, you won't leave Kolkata and go back. I can say this with a guarantee. I can say this with assurance. You just tell me the date and the time. No matter where I am in the world. I will definitely come and feed you."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "When Butter Chicken meets Mishti Doi!! Paajii!! @diljitdosanjh .(sic),"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03)

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Monali Requests Diljit To Sing A Bengali Song In Kolkata

Diljit is scheduled to perform in Kolkata on December 19, 2026, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. The concert will take place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium.

Monali also had a special request for the singer ahead of the show. She urged him to include at least one Bengali song in his concert setlist, saying the audience would love the gesture.

"If you sing a Bengali song there. This is my request. Please sing a Bengali song. Which they know. You can't even imagine what is going to happen. It will be amazing. If you need suggestions. I will DM. I will DM the entire list."

(With inuts from IANS)