HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMona Singh On Playing Aamir Khan’s Mother In Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Not Once Did I Think He’s 15 Years Older’

Mona Singh opens up about her post-Jassi journey, breaking stereotypes, taking risks and playing Aamir Khan’s mother in Laal Singh Chaddha.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mona Singh, who rose to nationwide fame with the iconic television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, has carved a career defined by reinvention rather than comfort. From television to films, web series and hosting, the actor has consistently chosen unconventional paths. Her latest appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is yet another example of her evolving journey.

At News18 Showsha’s year-end Streaming Stars Roundtable 2025, Mona spoke candidly about her career choices, the risks she embraced after Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, and why age or labels have never dictated her decisions.

Taking a Leap with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

Reflecting on her debut, Mona revealed that taking on Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin was a conscious gamble. She said, “Yes, it was a risk I was taking because everybody wants to look pretty and their best when they debut. But for me, I just knew one thing ki mujhe to kaam karna hai. And this is my first show that I was getting as a lead, so I didn’t think too much.”

She recalled how she prepared her family for the transformation, explaining, “The only thing I told my parents was ye show aa raha hai and you will see me in a very different look. And there is a makeover.” Mona added that the show stood out at a time when television largely revolved around domestic drama, pointing out how Jassi explored the professional world instead.

Finding Herself After the Phenomenon

Mona admitted that stepping out of Jassi’s shadow was not easy. “For me, my journey to find myself again started after Jassi,” she said, explaining how the character’s popularity made her cautious about her next steps.

She chose not to return immediately to another daily soap and instead diversified her work. “So I started hosting, I started participating in dance reality shows, and then I tried to find myself and took other risks,” she shared. Recalling playing a mother at a young age, she added, “I was like theek hai kar lenge, we’ll see. But it worked.”

On Playing Aamir Khan’s Mother Without Hesitation

Addressing her role in Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona said her choices have always been driven by instinct and storytelling. “It’s the story for me. It’s the character for me. What am I doing in the series or in the movie? What do I bring to the table?” she said.

She clarified that age differences never crossed her mind, stating, “Not once I thought that he is 15 years older, and I am playing his mother. Nahi.” Instead, she focused on the character’s depth, adding, “I loved the whole life span, aging from 20 to 60 and it was a big challenge and I loved it.”

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin Laal Singh Chaddha The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Mona Singh Interview Mona Singh Career Journey Mona Singh Web Series
