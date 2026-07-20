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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMohanlal Shares Glimpse From FIFA World Cup Final As Spain Clinch Historic Victory | WATCH

Mohanlal Shares Glimpse From FIFA World Cup Final As Spain Clinch Historic Victory | WATCH

Mohanlal attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and shared a glimpse of the electric atmosphere from the New York New Jersey Stadium. The actor urged fans to "Relax and enjoy the match", kept his favourite team secret, and watched Spain defeat Argentina 1-0.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohanlal attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York.
  • He shared pre-match stadium buzz, encouraging fans to enjoy.
  • The actor kept his favorite team choice a mystery.
  • Spain ultimately defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the trophy.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was among the spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, sharing moments from inside New York New Jersey Stadium before Spain faced Argentina in football's biggest match. The actor posted a video capturing the lively atmosphere as thousands of supporters filled the venue ahead of kick-off. While interacting with fans on social media, Mohanlal encouraged everyone to enjoy the occasion instead of making score predictions. He also spoke briefly about his favourite team without revealing his choice, adding another talking point to his visit as Spain eventually defeated Argentina 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Mohanlal Shares World Cup Final Glimpse 

Ahead of the much-awaited final, Mohanlal shared a video showing the stadium coming alive as fans took their seats. Addressing football lovers, he simply said, "Relax and enjoy the match," choosing not to predict the result. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the actor wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can’t wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup (sic)." His post gave followers a glimpse of the excitement building before the final whistle.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup Final Halftime: The Muppets Surprise Fans With Iconic 'Seven Nation Army' | WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Favourite Team Mystery

When asked if he had a preferred side, Mohanlal admitted that he did but declined to reveal which nation he was backing. Instead, he turned the conversation towards the spirit of the game. He also mentioned that his home state of Kerala was largely supporting Argentina, a team that has traditionally enjoyed a huge fan following in the state. The final, however, ended in disappointment for Argentina as Spain secured a 1-0 victory.

Mohanlal's Upcoming Films

Apart from the football spectacle, Mohanlal has remained busy on the film front. He was recently seen in the 2026 thriller Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy and Asha Sharath. His next project, making headlines, is Thudakkam, which marks the acting debut of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

ALSO READ | Shakira, BTS And Laura Pausini Pose Backstage At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Fans Call It 'Unreal'

Mohanlal's appearance at the FIFA World Cup final added a touch of Indian star power to football's biggest night, where Spain lifted the trophy after a narrow win over Argentina, following a star-studded halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Mohanlal attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

Mohanlal was among the spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, held at the New York New Jersey Stadium. He shared a video capturing the lively atmosphere from inside the venue.

What message did Mohanlal share with fans regarding the World Cup final?

Mohanlal encouraged fans to

Which teams played in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and what was the result?

Spain faced Argentina in the final match. Spain ultimately defeated Argentina 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Did Mohanlal reveal his favorite team at the World Cup final?

Mohanlal admitted he had a preferred side but chose not to reveal which nation he was backing. He instead focused on the spirit of the game.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Mohanlal Kerala Argentina Fans Spain Vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final New York New Jersey Stadium Spain 1-0 Argentina
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