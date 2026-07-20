Mohanlal Shares Glimpse From FIFA World Cup Final As Spain Clinch Historic Victory | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohanlal attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York.

He shared pre-match stadium buzz, encouraging fans to enjoy.

The actor kept his favorite team choice a mystery.

Spain ultimately defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the trophy.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was among the spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, sharing moments from inside New York New Jersey Stadium before Spain faced Argentina in football's biggest match. The actor posted a video capturing the lively atmosphere as thousands of supporters filled the venue ahead of kick-off. While interacting with fans on social media, Mohanlal encouraged everyone to enjoy the occasion instead of making score predictions. He also spoke briefly about his favourite team without revealing his choice, adding another talking point to his visit as Spain eventually defeated Argentina 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Mohanlal Shares World Cup Final Glimpse

Ahead of the much-awaited final, Mohanlal shared a video showing the stadium coming alive as fans took their seats. Addressing football lovers, he simply said, "Relax and enjoy the match," choosing not to predict the result. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the actor wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can’t wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup (sic)." His post gave followers a glimpse of the excitement building before the final whistle.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Favourite Team Mystery

When asked if he had a preferred side, Mohanlal admitted that he did but declined to reveal which nation he was backing. Instead, he turned the conversation towards the spirit of the game. He also mentioned that his home state of Kerala was largely supporting Argentina, a team that has traditionally enjoyed a huge fan following in the state. The final, however, ended in disappointment for Argentina as Spain secured a 1-0 victory.

Mohanlal's Upcoming Films

Apart from the football spectacle, Mohanlal has remained busy on the film front. He was recently seen in the 2026 thriller Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy and Asha Sharath. His next project, making headlines, is Thudakkam, which marks the acting debut of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

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Mohanlal's appearance at the FIFA World Cup final added a touch of Indian star power to football's biggest night, where Spain lifted the trophy after a narrow win over Argentina, following a star-studded halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira.