Mohanlal Reveals Possession Of 10 Elephant Tusks, 13 Ivory Idols As Wildfire Trial Continues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Mohanlal declared 10 tusks, 13 ivory idols under amnesty.

Mohanlal stated tusks were inherited; department will DNA test.

Mohanlal still faces trial for alleged illegal ivory possession.

High Court previously canceled ivory ownership certificates, continuing proceedings.

Veteran actor Mohanlal has informed the Kerala Department that he possesses 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols under the department's amnesty scheme, even as legal proceedings against him in a wildlife-related case continue. Officials confirmed that the declaration has been submitted to the Malayattoor Divisional Forest Office, where authorities will now begin the verification process.

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Fresh Declaration Made Under Amnesty Scheme

According to officials, Mohanlal submitted the declaration through the Forest Department's amnesty scheme, which allows individuals to voluntarily disclose wildlife articles in their possession.

The actor had previously declared ownership of four elephant tusks. In the latest submission, he has disclosed six additional tusks, bringing the total to 10.

Officials also stated that the declaration includes 13 ivory idols depicting Lord Krishna, Lord Rama and Tirupati Balaji. Together, the idols reportedly weigh around 46 kilograms.

Actor Says Tusks Were Inherited Or Received As Gifts

As part of his declaration, Mohanlal stated that most of the elephant tusks in his possession were either inherited or presented to him as gifts.

Forest Department officials said DNA testing will be carried out on the tusks and ivory idols to verify their authenticity.

They added that the amnesty scheme enables people to declare previously unregistered wildlife articles, allowing them to avoid legal action under the provisions of the scheme.

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Wildlife Trial Continues

Despite the latest declaration, Mohanlal continues to face trial in a wildlife case involving the alleged illegal possession of four elephant tusks.

The case dates back to 2011, when an Income Tax Department raid at the actor's residences reportedly resulted in the recovery of elephant tusks and ivory idols.

Following the raid, the Forest Department registered a case alleging that the actor possessed two pairs of elephant tusks without the required permission.

Kerala High Court Allowed Proceedings To Continue

The Kerala government later sought to withdraw the case, but the trial court declined the request.

That decision was subsequently upheld by the Kerala High Court, which directed that the legal proceedings against the actor should continue.

Last year, the High Court also cancelled the ownership certificates issued for the ivory articles in Mohanlal's possession, setting aside a government order that had permitted him to retain the tusks.

(With inputs from PTI)