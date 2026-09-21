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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMithu Mukherjee, 71, Dies At Mumbai Hospital Amid Months-Long Cancer Battle

Mithu Mukherjee, 71, Dies At Mumbai Hospital Amid Months-Long Cancer Battle

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

Mithu Mukherjee, a prominent name in Bengali cinema, passed away late on Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was 71 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) paid tribute to the veteran actress through a post on its official social media account.

In its statement, AICWA described Mukherjee as a celebrated Bengali and Hindi film actress who made her debut with Shesh Parba and went on to establish herself as a familiar face in Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. The association also highlighted her work in several acclaimed Bengali and Hindi films. 

“Mithu Mukherjee was a celebrated Bengali and Hindi film actress who made her cinematic debut with Shesh Parba and went on to become a familiar face in Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. She is remembered for her performances in acclaimed Bengali films including Marjina Abdulla, Nishi Kanya, Mouchak, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Bhagyachakra, Sandhi, Father and Ashrita. She also appeared in Hindi films such as Khaan Dost, Safed Jhooth, Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke,” the statement read. 

“Her contribution to Indian cinema and her memorable performances will continue to be remembered by audiences and the film fraternity,” AICWA said in its tribute. The association also offered its condolences to her loved ones and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

About Mithu Mukherjee

Mukherjee began her acting career in 1972 with Shesh Parba. She subsequently gained recognition with Dinen Gupta’s Marjina Abdulla and went on to feature in several Bengali films, including Nishikanya, Mouchak and Swayamsiddha.

She also ventured into Hindi cinema, making her debut in Dulal Guha’s Khaan Dost in 1976. She later appeared in Basu Chatterjee’s Safed Jhoot, followed by films such as Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.

After stepping away from films for a period, Mukherjee returned to the screen in 1990 with Chandra Barot’s Ashrita. The film marked her final acting appearance.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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