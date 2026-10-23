Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Uniyal publicly reprimanded singer Daler Mehndi for performance.

Mika Singh demanded minister apologize for reprimanding his brother.

Chief Minister Dhami intervened, speaking to Mika for dialogue.

CM emphasized Uttarakhand's high respect for artists and guests.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday sought to put an end to the controversy over state minister Subodh Uniyal publicly reprimanding singer Daler Mehndi for his performance, saying he has spoken to Mehndi's brother Mika Singh and any "misunderstanding" can be resolved through dialogue.

Mika had earlier demanded an apology from Uniyal and had urged Chief Minister Dhami to look into the matter.

Facing flak for his behaviour, Uniyal had on Wednesday said that the artiste should have informed in advance that he was unwell and should not have come to perform.

'Misunderstanding Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue'

In a post on X, Dhami said, “Today, I had a telephonic conversation with the renowned singer Mika Singh. While discussing matters concerning Daler Mehndi, I emphasised that any misunderstandings should be resolved through mutual dialogue and cordiality.”

He added that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand upholds a great tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (treating guests as divine).

“Artists are always welcomed and respected here with open hearts,” added the chief minister.





आज प्रसिद्ध गायक श्री @MikaSingh जी से दूरभाष पर बातचीत की। श्री @dalermehndi जी से जुड़े विषय पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी प्रकार की गलतफहमी को आपसी संवाद और सौहार्द से दूर किया जाना चाहिए। देवभूमि उत्तराखंड ‘अतिथि देवो भवः’ की हमारी महान परंपरा का संवाहक है। यहां सभी कलाकारों का सदैव हृदय से स्वागत और सम्मान है।

— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 22, 2026

Earlier, speaking at a press conference here, Dhami said the state respects all artistes, and he will speak to Mehndi and Mika Singh, whom he described as his "good friends".

"I believe the minister must have been under pressure from the public at that time. The minister himself has stated that he was unaware that Daler Mehndi was unwell," the chief minister said

"Uttarakhand is a land of artists, where everyone is treated with respect. I feel this matter should be put to rest here. I will speak with Mika and Daler Mehndi; both are good friends of mine," he said.

On Sunday night, minister Uniyal got onto the stage and expressed displeasure when Mehndi was performing during 'Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair', a cultural event organised by the Uttarakhand government at Narendra Nagar in New Tehri area.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, Uniyal is heard asking Mehndi if he was drunk as he was not able to speak properly.

The 59-year-old singer, known for hits such as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra" and "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", was heard saying "sorry".

Artistes from Bollywood came out in support of Mehndi after the incident.

Artists deserve dignity and respect, singer Mika Singh said early on Thursday, reiterating that Uniyal must apologise to his brother.

In a post, the singer said the minister should be grateful to Mehndi for agreeing to perform at the event after another artist, Sunanda Sharma, fell ill.

He said it was painful to see Mehndi being accused of being drunk while performing on stage.

"If there has been any mistake on your part, you should acknowledge your mistake and apologise to Daler Mehndi ji. Minister ji, there are many important tasks to serve the public."

"Hon’ble @pushkardhami CM of Uttarakhand, please look into this matter. We love Uttarakhand and its people, but artists deserve dignity and respect," he said

On his part, Uniyal on Wednesday said the singer should have informed in advance that he was unwell and should not have come to perform.

The minister told PTI on Wednesday, "Daler Mehndi, being a big name, was invited to the Kunjapuri Fair. But during the performance, it became apparent that he was only lip-syncing and not singing. I, being a local representative and also associated with the organising committee, felt the pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned."

He said, "Mehndi was not able to speak or walk. At that point, I thought he was under the influence of some substance. I don't know what, because a medical examination was not conducted."

Uniyal said he later learnt that Mehndi was unable to talk because he was unwell.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)