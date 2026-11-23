Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Miss Israel Danielle Yablonka booed during national costume competition.

Costume featured Jerusalem, Old City.

The elaborate design received mixed reactions from audience.

Jacob Meir designed the peace-themed costume.

A peace-themed costume became the centre of attention at the Miss Universe 2026 national costume competition. Danielle Yablonka faced boos from sections of the crowd as she took to the stage in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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Danielle Yablonka Faces Boos During National Costume Round

Danielle Yablonka represented Israel in the national costume segment wearing a striking ensemble featuring a revealing outfit, an elaborate crown and a dramatic cape depicting Jerusalem's Old City. The cape also displayed the word "peace" in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

🚨🇮🇱 BREAKING – Miss Israel gets booed during the Miss Universe 2026 national costume presentation Israel's humiIiation on the world stage continues. https://t.co/cHkMjq1wYN — Global UPDATES (@GlobalUpdates24) November 23, 2026

Although the design carried a message of peace, her appearance received a mixed reaction from the audience, with sections of the crowd responding with boos. Videos and images from the event circulated online, prompting further discussion about her costume and the response it received.

Who Designed Miss Israel's Costume

The ensemble, titled “Where the Desert Blooms”, was created by Jacob Meir, a Jerusalem-born fashion designer based in Los Angeles. He runs his own label, For The Stars Fashion House, in Hollywood.

The design featured imagery associated with Jerusalem and included a cape intended to communicate a message of peace across three languages. Yablonka’s appearance brought the costume and its symbolism into the spotlight, as reactions to her walk ranged from support to criticism.

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Who Is Danielle Yablonka?

Danielle Yablonka is Miss Universe Israel 2026 and represented the country at the 75th edition of the international pageant in Puerto Rico. She was appointed to the title after finishing as the first runner-up at Miss Universe Israel 2025.