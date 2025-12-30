Mira Rajput Shares Candid Family Moment With Shahid Kapoor, Misha & Zain: 'My World'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMira Rajput Shares Candid Family Moment With Shahid Kapoor, Misha & Zain: 'My World'

Mira Rajput shared a candid picture of Shahid Kapoor with their children, Misha and Zain, calling them her ‘world’. The entrepreneur often posts glimpses of family moments and parenting milestones.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Entrepreneur Mira Rajput has taken to her social media account to share a beautiful candid picture of her ‘world’. The picture features her star husband, Shahid Kapoor, along with their two adorable kids, Misha and Zain.

The picture shows Shahid engrossed in showing the beautiful scenic view to both his children, as they stand right on the banks of a river.

Both Misha and Zain are seen carefully looking at their father and listening to him with much attention. Mira and Shahid’s children – their firstborn daughter Misha and son, Zain – were born in August 2016 and September 2018, respectively.

Talking about Mira and Shahid's relationship, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

A few days ago, Mira had taken a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her daughter Misha’s first trip ever to her Nani’s house. Expressing what ‘Nani house’ means to her kids, Misha and Zain, the mother of two had taken to her social media account to share a picture of herself with her father.

She wrote, “Misha’s first trip. The thing about Nani’s house is that you’re still the child of the house even though you have your own. Parents, Pampering & Parathas.”

The entrepreneur often is seen sharing fun glimpses and moments of her life, featuring her children.

In November, an excited Mira had taken to her social media account to share how her 8-year-old girl, Misha, had set up her own baking stall and also revealed that in no time all her cookies and muffins were sold out. The proud mama had taken to her social media account, lauding her little girl, and also shared a few videos of the delicacies.

She wrote, “So proud of my baby today! Mish Mash Bakery: Youngest founder in the fam.” In another video shared by Mira, we have a glimpse of pictures of the lip-smacking cookies – Oats n Raisins and Deep Dish Choco Chip – costing Rs 200 each.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor Family Mira Rajput Kids Shahid Kapoor Misha Zain Shahid Kapoor Children
