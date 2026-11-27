Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty secretly married Siddhartha Dutta.

Shared wedding photos on Instagram, keeping faces private.

Kolkata ceremony saw couple in matching white outfits.

Groom Siddhartha Dutta reportedly works in the Merchant Navy.

Mimi Chakraborty has tied the knot with Siddhartha Dutta. The Bengali actress shared the news herself in an Instagram post. With no big announcement and no build-up around the wedding, the post took fans by surprise and quickly got them talking.

Mimi Chakraborty, Siddhartha Dutta Wedding

Mimi shared a series of pictures on Instagram and dropped red heart emojis in the caption. In the first photograph, the couple can be seen holding their wedding rings, while their faces remain blurred in silhouette. Another picture captures them signing the marriage documents, followed by a close-up of Mimi slipping a ring onto Siddhartha’s finger. The final frame shows the newlyweds hugging each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty)

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While the pictures offer a glimpse into their special day, the couple have chosen to keep their faces away from the camera, maintaining an air of privacy around the occasion.

For the ceremony, both Mimi and Siddhartha opted for white outfits with golden detailing. The groom wore a white kurta-pyjama, while the bride looked elegant in a white saree with golden borders.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony took place at Mimi’s residence in Kolkata and was attended by family members and a small circle of close friends.

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Who Is Siddhartha Dutta?

The man in Mimi’s wedding pictures is Siddhartha Dutta, who reportedly works in the Merchant Navy. Mimi did not reveal his name or share any details about him in her Instagram post. She also ensured that his face remained hidden in every photograph.

According to reports, the two met through a mutual friend. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, which they managed to keep under wraps until this announcement.