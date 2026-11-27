Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty tied the knot with Siddhartha Dutta. She shared the news herself in an Instagram post, surprising her fans.
Mimi Chakraborty Marries Siddhartha Dutta In Intimate Wedding At Her Kolkata Home, Shares FIRST Pictures
Mimi Chakraborty has tied the knot with Siddhartha Dutta in an intimate wedding celebration in Kolkata.
- Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty secretly married Siddhartha Dutta.
- Shared wedding photos on Instagram, keeping faces private.
- Kolkata ceremony saw couple in matching white outfits.
- Groom Siddhartha Dutta reportedly works in the Merchant Navy.
Mimi Chakraborty has tied the knot with Siddhartha Dutta. The Bengali actress shared the news herself in an Instagram post. With no big announcement and no build-up around the wedding, the post took fans by surprise and quickly got them talking.
Mimi Chakraborty, Siddhartha Dutta Wedding
Mimi shared a series of pictures on Instagram and dropped red heart emojis in the caption. In the first photograph, the couple can be seen holding their wedding rings, while their faces remain blurred in silhouette. Another picture captures them signing the marriage documents, followed by a close-up of Mimi slipping a ring onto Siddhartha’s finger. The final frame shows the newlyweds hugging each other.
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While the pictures offer a glimpse into their special day, the couple have chosen to keep their faces away from the camera, maintaining an air of privacy around the occasion.
For the ceremony, both Mimi and Siddhartha opted for white outfits with golden detailing. The groom wore a white kurta-pyjama, while the bride looked elegant in a white saree with golden borders.
According to reports, the wedding ceremony took place at Mimi’s residence in Kolkata and was attended by family members and a small circle of close friends.
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Who Is Siddhartha Dutta?
The man in Mimi’s wedding pictures is Siddhartha Dutta, who reportedly works in the Merchant Navy. Mimi did not reveal his name or share any details about him in her Instagram post. She also ensured that his face remained hidden in every photograph.
According to reports, the two met through a mutual friend. Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship, which they managed to keep under wraps until this announcement.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Mimi Chakraborty marry?
How did Mimi Chakraborty announce her marriage?
Mimi Chakraborty announced her wedding by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. The post, with no prior announcement, quickly got fans talking.
What attire did Mimi Chakraborty and Siddhartha Dutta wear for their wedding?
Both Mimi and Siddhartha opted for white outfits with golden detailing. Mimi wore an elegant white saree with golden borders, and Siddhartha wore a white kurta-pyjama.
Who is Siddhartha Dutta?
Siddhartha Dutta, Mimi Chakraborty's husband, reportedly works in the Merchant Navy. The couple met through a mutual friend and kept their relationship private until the announcement.