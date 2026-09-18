Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Adopt Second Child, Share First Family Photo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby boy.

Couple announced arrival with private social media photo.

Brown previously discussed her long-held personal adoption decision.

Family maintains privacy, protecting children's details from public.

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have become parents for the second time after adopting a baby boy. The couple announced the news on social media with an intimate family photograph showing their newborn holding his father’s finger, while Brown and their daughter placed their hands over his. Brown captioned the post, “Hi little guy!” The couple, who welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2025, have continued to keep their family life private. They have not publicly revealed their daughter’s name or shared clear photographs of her face.

Couple Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Boy

Brown and Bongiovi announced the arrival of their second child through a simple photograph rather than a detailed statement. The image showed the newborn’s tiny hand holding onto Bongiovi’s finger, with Brown and their daughter also included in the frame. The post offered fans a glimpse of the growing family while maintaining the couple’s decision to protect their children’s privacy. Neither the baby’s face nor other personal details were revealed.

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Reports about the couple expanding their family had surfaced after Brown shared photographs from a holiday in Italy’s Dolomites. In one image, she was seen carrying her daughter, while Bongiovi appeared to be using a baby carrier. The photographs prompted speculation about whether they had welcomed another child.

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The couple’s latest announcement has now confirmed that they have adopted a second baby.

Millie Bobby Brown On Her Adoption Journey

Brown has previously spoken about her decision to adopt. During a June appearance on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the actor said adoption had been something she had considered since childhood. She explained that the decision was one she and Bongiovi had discussed carefully before beginning the process. Brown also clarified that adoption was not connected to a decision against having biological children, saying she could still have children in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The actor also discussed the emotional side of becoming a parent through adoption. She spoke about the waiting period and described how her maternal instincts became stronger after receiving the call confirming that she would become a mother. Her comments indicated that adoption was a long-held personal choice rather than a decision made only after her marriage.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Private Family Life

Brown and Bongiovi have largely avoided placing their children at the centre of public attention. Although both use social media, they have shared only limited glimpses of their family and have kept their children’s names, faces and personal details private. The couple began dating in 2021 and announced their engagement in 2023. They held a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in 2024, followed by a larger celebration in Italy later that year.

Brown rose to international fame after playing Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She and Bongiovi welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2025. Their latest adoption marks another milestone in their family life, which they continue to maintain away from the spotlight.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s announcement marks the arrival of their second child through adoption. While the couple shared a tender family photograph, they have continued to keep their children’s identities and private lives away from public view.