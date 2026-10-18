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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Mila Nahi Abhi Tak': Saif Ali Khan Jokes About Not Receiving His 2-Year Ghee Supply From KBC Yet

'Mila Nahi Abhi Tak': Saif Ali Khan Jokes About Not Receiving His 2-Year Ghee Supply From KBC Yet

Saif Ali Khan playfully complained on The Great Indian Kapil Show that he hasn't received the two-year supply of ghee won on KBC yet, joking that even his winning cheque hasn't arrived.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saif's viral excitement earned him the 'Ghee Legend' nickname.
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is currently making waves for his collaboration with Akshay Kumar in their latest release, Haiwaan. Recently, the actor graced comedian Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the entertaining episode, Saif jokingly voiced a hilarious complaint about the two-year supply of pure ghee he won on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Leaving everyone in splits, Saif revealed that he hasn’t received either the ghee or his prize cheque yet.

Saif Ali Khan’s Hilarious Complaint About His KBC Ghee Prize

The funny banter kicked off when host Kapil Sharma complimented Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their radiant glow. Kapil also brought up Saif’s much-talked-about Instagram debut and read out an amusing fan comment. The fan cheekily claimed that Saif made his entry on Instagram purely out of excitement after winning a two-year supply of ghee on KBC. As soon as Kapil read the comment aloud, Kareena burst into laughter and playfully teased her husband. Responding with his signature wit, Saif said, “I just want to clarify one thing. I haven’t received the ghee at all yet. Even my cheque hasn’t arrived so far.” His deadpan remark left Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and judge Archana Puran Singh in stitches.
 
 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@eatwatchrepeat)

 
 

Saif Ali Khan Made Headlines After Winning Ghee On KBC

For the unversed, in late September, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar graced Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, to promote their film Haiwaan. During the episode, Big B announced that correctly answering the 10th question would earn the duo a complimentary two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee.

Hearing this, Saif could not hide his excitement. In a rib-tickling moment, he jokingly remarked, “That’s it, this is exactly why I came here.” His spontaneous and hilarious reaction instantly went viral across social media platforms, with many fans humorously dubbing the Bollywood Nawab as the ultimate 'Ghee Legend'.

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What was Saif Ali Khan's reaction to winning ghee on KBC?

Saif Ali Khan humorously remarked,

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor KBC Saif Ali Khan
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