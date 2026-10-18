Saif Ali Khan humorously remarked,
'Mila Nahi Abhi Tak': Saif Ali Khan Jokes About Not Receiving His 2-Year Ghee Supply From KBC Yet
Saif Ali Khan playfully complained on The Great Indian Kapil Show that he hasn't received the two-year supply of ghee won on KBC yet, joking that even his winning cheque hasn't arrived.
- Saif's viral excitement earned him the 'Ghee Legend' nickname.
Saif Ali Khan’s Hilarious Complaint About His KBC Ghee Prize
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Saif Ali Khan Made Headlines After Winning Ghee On KBC
For the unversed, in late September, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar graced Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, to promote their film Haiwaan. During the episode, Big B announced that correctly answering the 10th question would earn the duo a complimentary two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee.
Hearing this, Saif could not hide his excitement. In a rib-tickling moment, he jokingly remarked, “That’s it, this is exactly why I came here.” His spontaneous and hilarious reaction instantly went viral across social media platforms, with many fans humorously dubbing the Bollywood Nawab as the ultimate 'Ghee Legend'.