Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love passed away at 85.

Love joined Beatles for a 1968 Rishikesh spiritual retreat.

Collaborated on songs; 'Back in the U.S.S.R.' originated there.

Formed deep bond with George Harrison over Indian culture.

The global music world is mourning a massive loss following the passing of Mike Love, the legendary singer, lyricist, and co-founder of The Beach Boys, who died at the age of 85 on Saturday in Malibu. Surrounded by his family, the man behind timeless anthems like ‘California Girls’, ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’, and ‘Kokomo’ leaves behind a void that can never truly be filled. As fans and fellow artists remember his unmatched legacy, one deeply personal chapter of his life stands out, his soulful 1968 journey to Rishikesh, India, where he meditated, bonded, and made music history alongside The Beatles.

Mike Love, who co-founded The Beach Boys, dies at 85 Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/7f5fX6l8jJ #MikeLove #TheBeachBoys #MikeLovedeath https://t.co/nmbjpOePr2 November 29, 2026

A Huge Loss For Music

For over six decades, Mike Love’s voice carried the warmth of summer, youth, and hope to millions around the world. Confirming his passing, his publicist Katie Altman called him "an American cultural icon" who brought immense joy to generations of fans and fellow musicians. His death marks the end of a golden era in pop and rock music, one built not just on chart-topping hits, but on genuine emotion and human connection.

Also Read: Mike Love, The Beach Boys Co-Founder Behind 'California Girls' And 'Kokomo', Dies At 85

Spiritual Retreat In Rishikesh

Long before nostalgia turned those 1960s melodies into classics, Love found peace far away from the noise of fame, in the quiet foothills of Rishikesh. In 1968, he accepted a personal invitation from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi to join an advanced Transcendental Meditation course at his ashram.

Expecting complete solitude, Love was surprised to find his longtime musical peers, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, already staying at the compound alongside Mia Farrow, Prudence Farrow, and singer Donovan. Over seven unforgettable weeks, far from screaming crowds and studio pressure, the two biggest bands of the era lived simply, meditating together, sharing meals while monkeys wandered up to their tables, and soaking in India’s calm spiritual energy.

Making Magic With The Beatles

Looking back on those weeks years later in a throwback interview with Lyndsanity, Love spoke with deep warmth about what India gave them: “There are so many beautiful, spiritual things that came out of that whole get-together.”

Without electric instruments or heavy schedules, creativity flowed naturally. One morning, Paul McCartney sat down with a guitar and played a rough tune he was working on. Love suggested singing about girls across Russia, inspired by The Beach Boys’ own ‘California Girls’, helping shape the famous bridge for The Beatles’ classic track ‘Back in the U.S.S.R.’ During that same retreat, Love also witnessed John Lennon write ‘Dear Prudence’ to gently coax Mia Farrow’s sister Prudence out of her room when she became too absorbed in deep meditation.

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Soulful Bond With George Harrison

Out of everyone in Rishikesh, Love shared his closest bond with George Harrison. Both men fell deeply in love with Indian culture, food, and Eastern spirituality. Remembering their connection, Love once shared, “We both loved Indian food. He loved Indian music; he studied sitar. We loved Maharishi. He was a devotee of the Hare Krishna movement. I think we had a lot in common in that way.”

The two even celebrated their birthdays together in India. On Love’s birthday, March 15, 1968, John, Paul, George, and Donovan gathered to play a song and sang "Happy Birthday, Michael Love" at the end. Years later, after Harrison passed away, Love poured his grief and love into a touching tribute song titled ‘Pisces Brothers’, honouring their shared birthday sign and the quiet magic of their days in Rishikesh.