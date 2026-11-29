Mike Love, co-founder of The Beach Boys, died on Saturday at the age of 85 in Malibu, surrounded by his family.
Mike Love Dies At 85: How The Beach Boys Co-Founder Bonded With The Beatles During 1968 Rishikesh Retreat
The Beach Boys' Mike Love, who died at 85, shared a memorable spiritual retreat with The Beatles in Rishikesh in 1968. Here's a look back at his India journey, bond with George Harrison.
- Legendary Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love passed away at 85.
- Love joined Beatles for a 1968 Rishikesh spiritual retreat.
- Collaborated on songs; 'Back in the U.S.S.R.' originated there.
- Formed deep bond with George Harrison over Indian culture.
The global music world is mourning a massive loss following the passing of Mike Love, the legendary singer, lyricist, and co-founder of The Beach Boys, who died at the age of 85 on Saturday in Malibu. Surrounded by his family, the man behind timeless anthems like ‘California Girls’, ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’, and ‘Kokomo’ leaves behind a void that can never truly be filled. As fans and fellow artists remember his unmatched legacy, one deeply personal chapter of his life stands out, his soulful 1968 journey to Rishikesh, India, where he meditated, bonded, and made music history alongside The Beatles.
Mike Love, who co-founded The Beach Boys, dies at 85 Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/7f5fX6l8jJ #MikeLove #TheBeachBoys #MikeLovedeath https://t.co/nmbjpOePr2— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 29, 2026
A Huge Loss For Music
For over six decades, Mike Love’s voice carried the warmth of summer, youth, and hope to millions around the world. Confirming his passing, his publicist Katie Altman called him "an American cultural icon" who brought immense joy to generations of fans and fellow musicians. His death marks the end of a golden era in pop and rock music, one built not just on chart-topping hits, but on genuine emotion and human connection.
Also Read: Mike Love, The Beach Boys Co-Founder Behind 'California Girls' And 'Kokomo', Dies At 85
Spiritual Retreat In Rishikesh
Long before nostalgia turned those 1960s melodies into classics, Love found peace far away from the noise of fame, in the quiet foothills of Rishikesh. In 1968, he accepted a personal invitation from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi to join an advanced Transcendental Meditation course at his ashram.
Expecting complete solitude, Love was surprised to find his longtime musical peers, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, already staying at the compound alongside Mia Farrow, Prudence Farrow, and singer Donovan. Over seven unforgettable weeks, far from screaming crowds and studio pressure, the two biggest bands of the era lived simply, meditating together, sharing meals while monkeys wandered up to their tables, and soaking in India’s calm spiritual energy.
Making Magic With The Beatles
Looking back on those weeks years later in a throwback interview with Lyndsanity, Love spoke with deep warmth about what India gave them: “There are so many beautiful, spiritual things that came out of that whole get-together.”
Without electric instruments or heavy schedules, creativity flowed naturally. One morning, Paul McCartney sat down with a guitar and played a rough tune he was working on. Love suggested singing about girls across Russia, inspired by The Beach Boys’ own ‘California Girls’, helping shape the famous bridge for The Beatles’ classic track ‘Back in the U.S.S.R.’ During that same retreat, Love also witnessed John Lennon write ‘Dear Prudence’ to gently coax Mia Farrow’s sister Prudence out of her room when she became too absorbed in deep meditation.
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Soulful Bond With George Harrison
Out of everyone in Rishikesh, Love shared his closest bond with George Harrison. Both men fell deeply in love with Indian culture, food, and Eastern spirituality. Remembering their connection, Love once shared, “We both loved Indian food. He loved Indian music; he studied sitar. We loved Maharishi. He was a devotee of the Hare Krishna movement. I think we had a lot in common in that way.”
The two even celebrated their birthdays together in India. On Love’s birthday, March 15, 1968, John, Paul, George, and Donovan gathered to play a song and sang "Happy Birthday, Michael Love" at the end. Years later, after Harrison passed away, Love poured his grief and love into a touching tribute song titled ‘Pisces Brothers’, honouring their shared birthday sign and the quiet magic of their days in Rishikesh.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Mike Love pass away?
What were some of Mike Love's most famous songs?
Mike Love was the voice behind many timeless anthems. Some of his most famous songs include 'California Girls', 'Fun, Fun, Fun', and 'Kokomo'.
What was significant about Mike Love's trip to Rishikesh?
In 1968, Mike Love joined a meditation course in Rishikesh, India, alongside The Beatles. This journey led to music history, including his contribution to The Beatles' 'Back in the U.S.S.R.'.
What was Mike Love's relationship with George Harrison?
They shared a close bond in Rishikesh, deeply connecting over Indian culture, spirituality, and their shared birthday. Love later wrote 'Pisces Brothers' as a tribute to Harrison.