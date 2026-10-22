Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mika Singh defended Daler Mehndi's recent performance controversy.

Mika demanded apology, denying brother's alleged alcohol consumption.

He questioned Rs 35 lakh payment claim, seeking public receipts.

Mika revealed Daler Mehndi's two-year illness, operation and recovery.

Singer Mika Singh has publicly defended his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, amid the controversy surrounding the veteran singer’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Uttarakhand. Thanking members of the film and music fraternity for their support, Mika has demanded an apology over the allegations made against his brother and questioned claims that Daler was paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance.

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Mika Singh Demands Apology Over Daler Mehndi Controversy

In a post on X, Mika thanked singers from Bollywood and Punjab, along with fans, friends, family members and well-wishers, for standing by Daler Mehndi. He maintained that the allegations concerning his brother’s alleged alcohol consumption were unfounded and said an apology was warranted.

He wrote, “Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated."

Mika Questions Rs 35 Lakh Payment Claim

Mika also tagged Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal in a separate post, seeking clarity over reports that Daler Mehndi received Rs 35 lakh for his performance at the cultural event.

Questioning whether the payment was made in cash or by cheque, Mika urged the minister to make the receipts public so people could verify the details.

He wrote, “Sir, aapne Rs 35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you!”

Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you! @SubodhUniyal1 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

Mika Says Daler Mehndi Has Been Unwell

In an earlier post, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He reiterated that his brother does not consume alcohol and defended his decision to continue performing with his band despite his health struggles.

"I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added.

Mika also disclosed in a video message shared on Instagram that Daler Mehndi had recently undergone an operation.

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Film And Music Fraternity Backs Daler Mehndi

Several members of the entertainment industry have expressed solidarity with Daler Mehndi following the controversy. Among those who voiced their support were Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Badshah, Shaan and Sona Mohapatra.

The controversy arose after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal. Uniyal alleged that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.

(With inputs from ANI)