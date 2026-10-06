Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mika Singh recalled positive Pakistan visit, questioned Muslim perceptions.

He supports Pakistani artists in India and defended private performances there.

Mika questioned Diljit's 'Border 2' promotion, noted focus on another film.

Mika Singh recently spoke about his experience in Pakistan, his emotional connection with Sikh holy sites there and his views on Pakistani artists performing in India. During a conversation with Times Now, he also questioned why Pakistani Muslims are perceived differently from Muslims in Dubai.

Mika recalled the warmth he experienced during his 2019 visit to Pakistan and spoke about seeing local Muslims helping with the upkeep of gurudwaras. He also discussed Indian artists travelling across the border for performances and later shared his views on Diljit Dosanjh's approach to promoting his films.

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Mika Singh Questions Perception Of Pakistani Muslims

During the conversation, Mika Singh said that he didn't believe Pakistan or its people should be viewed negatively. Recalling his experience there, he mentioned that the support he saw from local Muslims at Sikh religious sites.

“When I went to Pakistan, many Muslims who are our brothers have served at the gurdwaras and helped with the cleaning,” Mika said.

He then questioned why Pakistani Muslims are sometimes perceived differently from Muslims living in Dubai.

"Pakistan bura nahi. Pakistan ke log kahin se bure nahi hain. Ye bas pata nahi kyun humein Pakistan ke hi Musalman kharaab lagte hain. Lekin Dubai ke Musalman bahut achhe lagte hain. Ye mujhe aaj tak nahi samajh aaya," he said.

'I Have No Problem With Pakistani Singers'

Mika also talked about the debate around Pakistani singers working in India. He said that he had no objection in it.

He said, “I have no problem with Pakistani singers. When they come here, everyone stands up for them. Bollywood welcomes every Pakistani singer."

He also defended Indian artists who travel to Pakistan for private performances, arguing that there is a distinction between openly travelling for a professional commitment and hiding such a visit.

Mika Singh added, “If you go there for a private function, perform, take your money and come back to India, that is different. You are not hiding when you go there. You are travelling by flight and the whole world can see it."

He also said Indian artists receiving respect in Pakistan should be seen positively.

Why Pakistan Holds A Personal Meaning For Mika

For Mika, Pakistan also has a strong personal connection because of its important Sikh religious sites.

He said, “Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib are there. There are three very important gurdwaras in Pakistan."

The singer added, “For me, it is not about money. The first thought is that I can reach the gurdwara through this."

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Mika Singh Questions Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Border 2’ Promotion

Mika Singh also shared his views on Diljit Dosanjh's approach to promoting Border 2. He suggested that Diljit did not promote the war drama as much as he expected, while appearing more visible around Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

During the same conversation, Mika said, “I could be wrong, but I feel that when Border 2 came out, Diljit paaji did not promote it even one per cent. He didn't even thank Sunny paaji one per cent."

He added, “I have never seen Diljit say, ‘It is a big thing that my film with Sunny Deol is coming.' He never spoke about Border 2. When the film came out, and even afterwards, I didn't see him post about it. And Main Vaapas Aaunga was also released, but he didn't put up any post. He made only one post about his film in which there was a Pakistani artist.”

Mika also referred to Sardaar Ji 3, which starred Diljit alongside Neeru Bajwa and Hania Aamir. The film became a talking point in 2025 after Hania's casting attracted attention amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.