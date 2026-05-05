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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities17 Years After Death, Michael Jackson Beats Taylor Swift, BTS, Bad Bunny To Become No.1 Streaming Artist

17 Years After Death, Michael Jackson Beats Taylor Swift, BTS, Bad Bunny To Become No.1 Streaming Artist

Michael Jackson becomes the world’s top streaming artist in 2026, 17 years after his death, surpassing BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and more.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Michael Jackson tops global digital artist ranking again.
  • Biopic
  • Jackson surpasses contemporary stars like Bieber and BTS.
  • His music dominates streaming platforms worldwide.

Seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson has staged an extraordinary comeback. As the buzz around his biopic Michael has ignited renewed interest, the King of Pop has surged ahead of today's biggest names, including BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and more.

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Michael Jackson Reclaims The Top Spot

According to the global analytics platform Kworb, which compiles the monthly Global Digital Artist Ranking, Michael Jackson now sits firmly at number one for May 2026. With a staggering 11,157 points, he has created a significant gap between himself and his closest competitors.

Justin Bieber follows in second place, trailing by nearly 5,000 points. Meanwhile BTS lands in third with 4,397 points, far behind the late icon's towering lead.

Biopic Sparks Global Music Revival

The surge can lately be traced back to the release of Michael, a biographical film that has reignited interest in Jackson's timeless catalogue. Tracks such as Beat It, Billie Jean, Bad, and Thriller have found their way back into playlists worldwide, climbing streaming charts across platforms.

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Outperforming Today’s Biggest Stars

What makes this achievement particularly striking is the scale of competition. Jackson isn’t just ahead, he’s outperforming some of the most powerful names in music today. Latin star Bad Bunny takes fourth place, while Taylor Swift rounds out the top five with 3,100 points.

Across platforms, Jackson leads almost everywhere, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer, only narrowly trailing Bieber on Spotify. Even accounting for the usual spikes artists experience around new releases, his figures remain exceptionally strong.

The Global Digital Artist Ranking aggregates streams from platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer to determine an artist’s worldwide standing. In that context, Jackson’s position at the top is impressive and historic.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Michael Jackson's current ranking among global artists?

Michael Jackson is currently ranked number one for May 2026 on the Global Digital Artist Ranking compiled by Kworb. He has amassed 11,157 points.

What is driving the renewed interest in Michael Jackson's music?

The release of his biopic, 'Michael,' has reignited global interest in his music. His classic songs are now being streamed and charting worldwide.

Who are the other artists ranked highly on the Global Digital Artist Ranking?

Justin Bieber is second, BTS is third, Bad Bunny is fourth, and Taylor Swift rounds out the top five. Jackson leads most platforms except for a narrow trailing on Spotify.

How is the Global Digital Artist Ranking determined?

The ranking aggregates streams from major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer to establish an artist's worldwide standing.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Justin Bieber Michael Jackson Taylor Swift Bruno Mars Bad Bunny ENtertainment News BTS
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